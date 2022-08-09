ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEAR launches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
A new expedited screening process is coming to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

CLEAR will open screening lanes at the airport, creating 34 jobs and generating an estimated $2.6 million for the local economy, according to a news release.

The lanes will allow passengers to either scan their eyes or fingerprints to verify their identity, rather than having to pull out an ID. After verification, a CLEAR ambassador will escort CLEAR members through the CLEAR lane and directly to a TSA agent.

"Our partnership with CLEAR will elevate the customer experience for Milwaukee travelers while showcasing the innovation we continue to cultivate at the airport," said Milwaukee International Airport Director Brian Dranzik in a press release. "We're confident passengers will love the new technology and take advantage of the opportunity to travel faster through the airport."

Watch the official ribbon-cutting ceremony:

According to a news release, CLEAR is already available at 9 of Milwaukee's 10 top domestic destinations. Therefore, travelers will be able to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to provide Milwaukee passengers with a more seamless, predictable travel experience," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

CLEAR Plus is an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes. It costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members.

TMJ4 News

