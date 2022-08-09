Richmond begins community meetings for Airbnb-style rentals zoning changes
RICHMOND, Va. — City-initiated zoning changes relating to short-term home rentals, accessory dwelling units and minimum parking requirements are the focus of a series of community meetings that kick off Tuesday night at Richmond’s Main Library. The meetings are the first of two rounds of public engagement that city planners are undertaking to share and shape the zoning proposals and gather feedback. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
