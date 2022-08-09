ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond begins community meetings for Airbnb-style rentals zoning changes

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — City-initiated zoning changes relating to short-term home rentals, accessory dwelling units and minimum parking requirements are the focus of a series of community meetings that kick off Tuesday night at Richmond’s Main Library. The meetings are the first of two rounds of public engagement that city planners are undertaking to share and shape the zoning proposals and gather feedback. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

