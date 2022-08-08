Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
NME
Whitesnake pull out of North American tour with Scorpions due to health issues
Whitesnake have removed themselves from a 24-date tour of North America, which they were scheduled to co-headline with Scorpions, due to frontman David Coverdale’s ongoing health issues. Coverdale broke the news in a statement shared to the band’s official Instagram yesterday (August 6). In it, he noted that he’s...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
TMZ.com
Kid Rock Cancels Show, Audience Trashes Venue
Kid Rock canceled his concert Friday night in North Dakota due to bad weather ... triggering an angry backlash from fans who trashed the venue. KR was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 PM at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot ... following a 2 1/2 hour performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
musictimes.com
Foreigner New Music 2022: Jeff Pilson Teases Fans About Upcoming Project
Good news for Foreigner fans! Bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed that the band has recorded something and they will be releasing new music soon. Speaking to 101.5 WPDH, the 63-year-old musician revealed that they worked with their vocalist Kelly Hansen while they were on a break last time. He teased fans...
The Rose 'Heal Together' World Tour: Concert Dates and How to Get Tickets
South Korean rock band The Rose have announced a world tour which will see them perform across the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Gets Moody on ‘Save a Prayer’
Duran Duran released "Save a Prayer" as a single in the U.K. on Aug. 9, 1982, and it became the highest-charting hit from the Rio LP in their home country. The midtempo No. 2 smash was a departure, as Duran Duran's previous singles were all geared for the dance floor. The song was an outlier on Rio, too: "Save a Prayer" was a moody ballad driven by lush, pirouetting keyboards and acoustic guitars, and a rhythm section that propelled the song forward with nuanced grooves.
20 years ago, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato actually took a dump on stage at Reading Festival
Revisiting the moment Greg Puciato made a piece of Reading history - literally
’90s Alt-Rock ‘Flannel Nation’ Fest Issues Cancelation Statement After Several Bands Withdraw
The alt-rock focused Flannel Nation festival originally set to take place this upcoming weekend in San Pedro, California has officially been canceled. The festival organizers issued a statement on the matter following the sudden withdrawal of multiple high profile artists. The lineup was supposed to feature Sugar Ray, Everclear, Soul...
Ross Robinson did not like Slipknot the first time he heard them
Ross Robinson says he was reluctant to work with Slipknot after being unimpressed by their first demo
musictimes.com
Roger Waters ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Tour: Singer Explains Why He Warn Fans Every Show
Roger Waters is currently traveling across North America for his "This Is Not a Drill" tour and many fans are curious why the singer has been putting out a warning before he starts performing. According to Loudwire, the former Pink Floyd bassist usually begins his shows normally, until his most...
