Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after being told he didn't win
The man matched five numbers. If his ticket also had the Mega Ball number, officials said Meredith would have won $131 million.
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
Wbaltv.com
SHA worker celebrates $100K scratch-off lottery win
A Maryland State Highway Administration employee and landscaping business owner won a $100,000 top prize playing the Money Rush scratch-off game. Video above: What's new from the Maryland Lottery? (August 2022) The 53-year-old Lanham resident said the winnings will go toward his retirement fund in addition to helping his family.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County woman wins $500K on scratch off ticket
An Oakland County woman is still in shock after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,000 instant game. The lucky 51-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at Spring Valley Party Store, located at 2823 East Highland Road in Highland. “I play all of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize
Harper Woods, Mich. – Nikki Lawson was one of many to buy a Mega Millions ticket when the jackpot was so high. The only difference? She actually won something. The 39-year-old from Harper Woods was shocked to see a $1 million prize pending on her Michigan Lottery account. Lawson matched the five white balls in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
CNBC
An unusual deal gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin $8.5 million in stock. He paid $0 in tax on it.
In January 2020, Glenn Youngkin, now the Republican governor of Virginia, got some welcome news. A complex corporate transaction had gone through at the Carlyle Group, the powerful private equity company that Youngkin led as co-chief executive. Under the deal, approved by the Carlyle board and code-named "Project Phoenix," he began receiving $8.5 million worth of Carlyle stock, tax-free, according to court documents.
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Lady Luck Strikes Twice: EMS In Baltimore Deliver Baby Boy, Win Maryland Lottery On Same Night
To most, getting peed on by a baby at work will put a real damper on the day, but for paramedics, it's a sign of good fortune, and good luck it was for a Baltimore first responder, authorities say. Around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, members of the Baltimore EMS...
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting...
Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
Report: Baltimore City wrongly paid company $2 million in property tax funds
A new Inspector General report details how the City of Baltimore accidentally deposited more than $2 million into the bank account of an organization that already owed unpaid property taxes.
