Read full article on original website
Related
Health officials say teen suicides are on the rise in Nevada [Las Vegas Review-Journal]
Las Vegas Review-Journal (NV) As numbers show that teen suicide in Nevada is once again on the rise, state officials and community advocates gathered Thursday to announce a new partnership aimed at reducing suicide across the state. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth ages 12 to...
SC judge sends Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice Curtis Smith to jail for breaking bond [The State]
A South Carolina judge on Thursday revoked bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a distant cousin and alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh’s, sending Smith back to jail possibly until trial because Smith was not honest about money he had and his whereabouts during home confinement. Judge. Clifton Newman.
Nigerians claiming to be Richmond construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000
Daily Progress, The (Charlottesville, VA) A Virginia Commonwealth University employee transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from government entities, construction companies and universities in. Virginia. ,. Texas. and. North Carolina. , the. Federal Bureau of Investigation. said Wednesday. The. FBI. has extradited three...
Plan to help poor Mississippians with health insurance stripped from latest federal bill
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) The budget reconciliation bill approved over the weekend by Democrats in the U.S. Senate. and now pending a vote in the House does not provide help for poor Mississippians trying to obtain health insurance. While generally praising the bill,. Sharon Parrott. , president of the. Washington D.C.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audit finds financial errors at N.C. DPI
RALEIGH — Fiscal errors led to a series of financial missteps at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. , according to the results of a new audit from the office of N.C. State Auditor. Beth Wood. . The audit found that “department management did not have adequate internal...
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio
—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Cline: Inflation Reduction Act – the worst is yet to come
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) As we find ourselves in the Dog Days of summer, hardworking Virginians have felt the devastating impacts of one-party rule in. . Inflation is at a 40-year high, historic interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. have reduced purchasing power, gas prices are still too high,...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE OF NEW JERSEY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. Operations ("MD&A") addresses the financial condition of. , and its results of operations for the three and six months. ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our. financial condition and results of operations in...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
912
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0