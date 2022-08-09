Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Construction continues on new Longview police station
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
KLTV
City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Blake Huguenin about their partnership with Door Dash to get food delivered to senior citizens in the Longview area. Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst. Updated: 16 hours...
Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August
Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Longview City Council considering authorizing funds for repair of wastewater plant pump
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is considering a resolution authorizing and ratifying an emergency purchase in the amount of $142,000 for repairs of a 335 horsepower domestic lift station pump at the Grace Creek Wastewater Plant. The pump is used to process large amounts of water when...
KLTV
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilmer Police looking for man missing since Aug. 9
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. If anyone has any information on Reeves’ whereabouts you are […]
KLTV
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. In an exclusive interview with KLTV 7, Texas Death Row inmate Robert Roberson says he is innocent and did not kill his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. He was set to be executed, but got a stay. Here's what he says we need to know about the case.
Jacksonville hosts job fair as employers search to fill labor shortage gaps
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hiring employees continues to be a struggle for many companies in East Texas. A job fair in Jacksonville on Thursday was trying to help connect employers and those looking for a job. Around 40 businesses were there, looking to fill the many positions available. “I just think it’s great that there’s […]
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Dakota Trice of Ore City was arrested on a Texas Parole Violation Warrant for injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person with the intent of Bodily Injury. HE’s being held without bond in the Titus County jail. Thirty-six-year-old Dominic Deshaund Betts of Pittsburg was arrested on...
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
Upshur County man sentenced to 125 years for indecency with a child under 14
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 125 years for eight counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14. 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy was found guilty of all eight counts in Upshur County court. According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, the child victim told a family member […]
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
Body of missing Henderson woman found in her vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The body of a missing Henderson woman with dementia was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1, police said she may have been suffering from an episode of dementia. Police said a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement […]
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
Tyler Water announces plans to increase monthly bills, change how they charge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city announced Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) plans to change how customers are charged, no longer subsidizing the first 2,000 gallons in favor of charging for total water use. If approved, TWU customers will see an increase of about $20 to their monthly bill. “There is never an easy time to […]
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
912
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0