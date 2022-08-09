ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

KLTV

Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Blake Huguenin about their partnership with Door Dash to get food delivered to senior citizens in the Longview area. Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst. Updated: 16 hours...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August

Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police looking for man missing since Aug. 9

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. If anyone has any information on Reeves’ whereabouts you are […]
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst

Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. In an exclusive interview with KLTV 7, Texas Death Row inmate Robert Roberson says he is innocent and did not kill his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. He was set to be executed, but got a stay. Here's what he says we need to know about the case.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Dakota Trice of Ore City was arrested on a Texas Parole Violation Warrant for injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person with the intent of Bodily Injury. HE’s being held without bond in the Titus County jail. Thirty-six-year-old Dominic Deshaund Betts of Pittsburg was arrested on...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas

We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Body of missing Henderson woman found in her vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The body of a missing Henderson woman with dementia was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1, police said she may have been suffering from an episode of dementia. Police said a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
TYLER, TX
