Detroit, MI

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
Yardbarker

The winners and losers from the NHL offseason (so far)

Offseason winners and losers are not just about teams that did the best (or worst) in adding new players or addressing needs. Sometimes individual players, positions, fans, and even entire hockey countries fall into both categories. In this edition of NHL offseason winners and losers, we are going to look at all of those and more.
Yardbarker

Detroit Tigers Fire Longtime GM Al Avila

With the 2022 MLB Draft and trade deadline already in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday. Avila had been with the Tigers for over two decades, but the team's disastrous rebuild ultimately led to the end of the 64-year-old's tenure in Detroit. The Tigers entered this season expecting to be competitive following a busy offseason, but they are 43-69 and own the worst record in the American League Central.
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

