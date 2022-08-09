Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
Yardbarker
The winners and losers from the NHL offseason (so far)
Offseason winners and losers are not just about teams that did the best (or worst) in adding new players or addressing needs. Sometimes individual players, positions, fans, and even entire hockey countries fall into both categories. In this edition of NHL offseason winners and losers, we are going to look at all of those and more.
NHL・
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch has big task ahead: Find GM that lines up with A.J. Hinch
If I were Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch … I would met with manager A.J. Hinch and ask him a series of questions: “Who do you think should be our next general manager? Have we under-utilized internal talent? Could the next general manager be Sam Menzin or somebody else in-house? What have we...
Yardbarker
Detroit Tigers Fire Longtime GM Al Avila
With the 2022 MLB Draft and trade deadline already in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday. Avila had been with the Tigers for over two decades, but the team's disastrous rebuild ultimately led to the end of the 64-year-old's tenure in Detroit. The Tigers entered this season expecting to be competitive following a busy offseason, but they are 43-69 and own the worst record in the American League Central.
AL Playoff Picture (Aug. 11): Guardians Win Again, Take Control in AL Central
There's been a ton of movement in the American League playoff picture the past few days, with the Cleveland Guardians taking control in the AL Central and the Houston Astros finally passing the New York Yankees for the top seed. Here are Thursday's summaries, the weekend schedule and the playoff pairings if the postseason started today.
MLB・
Last place Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila after 8 seasons
After posting losing records in seven of the last eight seasons, the Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila.
Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for LB Roquan Smith
The Detroit Lions should seriously inquire about landing one of the league's top linebackers.
