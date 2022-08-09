With the 2022 MLB Draft and trade deadline already in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday. Avila had been with the Tigers for over two decades, but the team's disastrous rebuild ultimately led to the end of the 64-year-old's tenure in Detroit. The Tigers entered this season expecting to be competitive following a busy offseason, but they are 43-69 and own the worst record in the American League Central.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO