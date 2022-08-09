ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Manor, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On site, this 13 acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The...
101.5 WPDH

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
City
Livingston Manor, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY

With the increased amount of gas, products, and possibly rent, residents are questioning when it will end. Along with the price of houses, renting has also increased for some tenants. However, there's good news for renters in Ulster County, NY. In Ulster County, NY a system has been established for...
warwickadvertiser.com

Backbiting about Farmers Market merchants brought to Village board

Local business people who were not named have been criticizing Warwick Valley Farmers Market merchants, according to Farmers’ Market Chair Cheryl Rogowski. At the recent Village of Warwick Board of Trustees meeting, she said she thought it important to address some of the negative comments they have received. “Apparently,...
WARWICK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch

A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
WOODSTOCK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
thephoto-news.com

Museum Village Car Show boasts the best of the county’s vehicles

Hot off the road with the scent of steaming rubber following, the Mustang Club of Orange County hosted its seventh annual car show last Sunday at Monroe’s Musuem Village, a tradition for motor vehicle lovers who like to display their rides old and new. Throughout the afternoon, participating drivers...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses

MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to replace wooden bridges along Heritage Trail

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has signed legislation that will see roughly $1 million allocated to replace all of the wooden bridges along the Heritage Trail with steel and concrete structures. Neuhaus said that will facilitate faster response in the event of emergencies. “Now we can get...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Graves found at African burial ground in Kingston

Shovels are finally in the dirt at the Pine Street African Burial Ground in Kingston. Students from SUNY New Paltz, along with their Anthropology professors like Ken Nystrom are excavating parts of the non-descript-looking backyard to go back in time. The ground was the final resting place for enslaved Africans several hundred years ago.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help

Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY

