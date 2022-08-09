ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Onana, that’s his name – Everton sign Belgium midfielder from Lille

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPIIr_0hAJGYMF00

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old midfielder has agreed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and becomes the Toffees’ fifth summer signing after James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil.

Speaking to evertontv, Onana said: “It feels great to join Everton. I know it’s a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It’s something I want to be part of for many years.

“Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and director of football. They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

“They both have a lot of ambition and that’s the type of guy I am so it matches.”

Onana highlighted manager Frank Lampard as a key reason behind the move, saying: “He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too.

“It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.”

Born in Senegal, Onana played his youth football in Belgium before moving to Germany in 2018 and playing for Hoffenheim and Hamburg prior to his switch to Lille last summer.

He was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch the 1-0 defeat by Chelsea after undergoing a medical earlier in the day.

He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better

Plans are also well advanced to bring former midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the club from Paris St Germain but the search for attacking recruits goes on.

Lampard said: “Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton. He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better.

“I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we’re all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Top teams and players statistically in the Premier League’s 30 years

Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the first Premier League game. Here, the PA news agency looks at the top teams and players statistically in the competition’s three decades to date. All-time table. Despite a difficult few years, Manchester United remain the Premier League’s most successful team with 13...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Frank Lampard: Everton working hard behind the scenes to make signings

Everton boss Frank Lampard says the club are working hard behind the scenes to further strengthen his squad. The arrivals this week of Conor Coady and Amadou Onana brought the number of Lampard’s summer signings up to five. Liverpool-born defender Coady has joined on a season-long loan from Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Coady
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Lille#Toffees#Chelsea
Daily Mail

Torino sign West Ham misfit Nikola Vlasic on a season-long loan with an option to buy... less than ONE year after the Croatian forward joined the Irons for £35m from CSKA Moscow

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan, less than one year after signing for the Irons. Vlasic arrived at the London Stadium last August from CSKA Moscow for a £35million fee but has since struggled to impress David Moyes. The Italian club also have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dundee United’s European hopes end with dismal defeat to Dutch side

Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football’s worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton’s only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
UEFA
Yardbarker

New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out new signings despite long injury list

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant he can solve his midfield issues from within his squad and will not be resorting to the transfer market. A hamstring injury to key man Thiago Alcantara in last week’s opening match at Fulham could sideline the Spain international for up to six weeks, adding him to a list which also includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

12 memorable moments from first 30 years of the Premier League

Great goals, major meltdowns and the plain bizarre have decorated three decades of Premier League football. Here, the PA news agency looks back at 12 memorable moments since the league began in August 1992. Kung-fu Cantona (January 1995) Eric Cantona took red mist to a whole new level after being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dundee United’s AZ thrashing among Scottish football’s worst European nights

Dundee United suffered the joint-heaviest European defeat in Scottish football history when they went down to a 7-0 thrashing by AZ Alkmaar. United are the second Scottish side to fall at their first hurdle in the Europa Conference League qualifiers following Motherwell’s 3-0 aggregate defeat by Sligo Rovers. Here,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy