ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

By Edgar Glimpses
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Casualty Insurance#Financial Services#Insurance Plans#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Maiden Holdings Ltd#Operations
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. In addition, the following discussion and analysis and information contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of the Company based on our current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. including, but not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InsuranceNewsNet

FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RoyalStar Assurance Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect RSA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Shares of Cigna Corporation (CI) Exceed 52-Week High

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded at a new 52-week high today of $289.39 . This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 610,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares. Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Erie Insurance Group’s Members; Affirms Credit Ratings of Erie Family Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa” (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of. Erie Insurance Group. (. Erie. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InvoiceCloud Customer Ellington Mutual Achieves 7x Increase in AutoPay Adoption

(NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to streamline payment processes and maximize operational efficiencies. Since implementing InvoiceCloud’s payment solution, Ellington Mutual has experienced a 7x increase in its AutoPay adoption and discovered new opportunities to increase customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Fairfax Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

TORONTO , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has priced a private offering of. of Fairfax’s Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 99.856%. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 5.625% per annum. Fairfax also intends to enter into a registration rights agreement in connection with the offering.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
911
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy