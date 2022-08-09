MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
Related
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company of Europe Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company of Europe Limited. (SFME) (. United Kingdom. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. In addition, the following discussion and analysis and information contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of the Company based on our current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. including, but not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
ZURICH , Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Chubb Limited. (NYSE: CB) today declared a quarterly dividend equal to. to shareholders of record at the close of business on. September 16, 2022. . The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RoyalStar Assurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect RSA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as...
Shares of Cigna Corporation (CI) Exceed 52-Week High
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded at a new 52-week high today of $289.39 . This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 610,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares. Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Erie Insurance Group’s Members; Affirms Credit Ratings of Erie Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa” (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of. Erie Insurance Group. (. Erie. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
Primerica Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Maximum to $375 Million
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a. increase to its previously announced share repurchase program through. December 31, 2022. , bringing the total authorization to. $375 million. . As a result, the Company expects to repurchase. $356 million. of its common...
InvoiceCloud Customer Ellington Mutual Achieves 7x Increase in AutoPay Adoption
(NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to streamline payment processes and maximize operational efficiencies. Since implementing InvoiceCloud’s payment solution, Ellington Mutual has experienced a 7x increase in its AutoPay adoption and discovered new opportunities to increase customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Fairfax Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
TORONTO , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has priced a private offering of. of Fairfax’s Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 99.856%. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 5.625% per annum. Fairfax also intends to enter into a registration rights agreement in connection with the offering.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
911
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0