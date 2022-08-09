Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Silver Alert Issued For 75-Year-Old Last Seen In Seward
A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old man identified as Eugene Taylor, who may have been hitchhiking from Seward to Anchorage. He is missing and is presumed to be at risk. He is a white male, 75-years-old and bald with brown eyes. He is 6’0 in height and weighing 220 lbs. Alaska State Troopers indicate that he was last wearing a tie-dye shirt, red pajama pants, and slippers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 10:52 a.m., near 12200 Avion St. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the department responded with 16 units, including three water-tender suits. The area doesn’t have its own fire hydrants.
justhelicopters.com
FAA Accident and Incident Notification: PALMER, AK
Description: AIRCRAFT CRASHED DURING LANDING, PALMER, AK. Flight Phase: LANDING (LDG)
alaskasnewssource.com
Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Boulevard, according to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department. At 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police confronted Gerald J. Kavanaugh, 19, and another man near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. A caller reported that his front passenger window had been shot out.
alaskasnewssource.com
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage
The small Southeast community issued an emergency declaration after a rockslide hit the White Pass Railroad Dock. In June, a slide hit the same area shutting down the dock to traffic and causing costly damage. The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage. Updated:...
kinyradio.com
Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
alaskapublic.org
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far. The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.
Jalopnik
'White Privilege Card' Not Actually Accepted by Anchorage Police at Traffic Stops
The Anchorage Police Department found two officers’ violated department policy after accepting a woman’s novelty “White Privilege Card” instead of a driver’s license during a traffic stop in July. Officers Charles Worland and Nicholas Bowe accepted the novelty card instead of a driver’s license during...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage
Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Mom...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?. Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore matches up with this year's fireweed growth and color. Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. In a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
kinyradio.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Mat-Su Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. As cars maneuver around flooded roadways trying to make their way home. “For the residence, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson launches an investigation into the hiring of...
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison for 2016 murder of classmate in Alaska
PALMER, Alaska — A man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his classmate in 2016 in Alaska. According to a news release from the Alaska State Department of Law, Erick Almandinger was sentenced on Thursday to 99 years in prison for kidnapping and murdering his classmate David Grunwald, 16.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. “Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Whittier, Alaska: A secluded town
We're back on our journeys through Alaska. Today, Christina Rasmussen takes us to and through beautiful Whittier, Alaska. You'll see glaciers, the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel (inside and out), the Inn, and even a black bear cub crossing the road, plus so much more. Whittier is truthfully a remarkable, quaint little town separated off from the rest of Alaska.
