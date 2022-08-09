ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Post and Courier

Steinberg Law Firm adding new office in Goose Creek

Steinberg Law Firm recently reported plans to expand in Goose Creek, as a new 11,700 square foot site will soon be added to the Highway 52 corridor along Goose Creek Boulevard, practically a few doors down from the company's existing office. The new addition will reportedly be staffed with up...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County. These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more. There is a job fair Wednedsay from...
CHARLESTON, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
Government
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real

The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Charleston Press

North Charleston Police Department will be giving away school supplies and food to students on Saturday, August 13

North Charleston, South Carolina – Record-high inflation and rising prices cause a lot of problems for everyone, but low and average-income families are especially hit by these trends. The current situation is especially concerning for parents of students who have additional expenses for school supplies, and, unlike any previous year, school supply prices are skyrocketing this summer. Parents of students have to pay 40% more for some items compared to last year.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation by the Williamsburg County Board of Disabilities and Special needs, according to a statement by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) officials initiated an...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

“No Drone Zone” areas announced on Kiawah Island: U.S. Secret Service

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10. The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. “This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

