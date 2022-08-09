Read full article on original website
Steinberg Law Firm adding new office in Goose Creek
Steinberg Law Firm recently reported plans to expand in Goose Creek, as a new 11,700 square foot site will soon be added to the Highway 52 corridor along Goose Creek Boulevard, practically a few doors down from the company's existing office. The new addition will reportedly be staffed with up...
Charleston Co. School District launches Newcomer Center for non-English speaking students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students who struggle to speak English will now be able to attend the district’s Newcomer Center, located on the R.B. Stall High School Campus. The center aims to provide an “intensive English acquisition school within the school to help scholars acclimate to the Charleston County School District”.
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County. These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more. There is a job fair Wednedsay from...
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
Charleston leaders to discuss plans for affordable housing project on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is discussing plans for a $24 million affordable housing project on King Street. The 55-unit project will run along the lowline and connect the new development to the rest of the city. The Lowline Housing Project will include...
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real
The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
Philip Simmons High School addresses janitorial staffing issues
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of students at Philip Simmons High School are concerned about sanitation ahead of the upcoming school year, after a lack of staffing left the school without a sufficient number of janitors towards the end of last school year. One parent, Dr. Bruce Etheridge, said that his daughter described the […]
This CEO Escaped A Terrifying Abduction To Build A Successful Real Estate Firm
Lisa Grant is an award-winning real estate agent and an author. She is the founder of Charleston-based See Wee Homes, which combines her passion for real estate and home décor. By venturing into real estate, Grant has joined the few women opening real estate brokerages across the Southeast region.
YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
Charleston Co. school security improvements ‘wish list’ to cost $60 mil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An analysis of potential security improvements at the Charleston County School District would cost $59.2 million upfront with another $4.8 million in annual costs. District staff presented a “wish list” Monday of 10 items that would tighten security and shore up any potential gaps.
North Charleston Police Department will be giving away school supplies and food to students on Saturday, August 13
North Charleston, South Carolina – Record-high inflation and rising prices cause a lot of problems for everyone, but low and average-income families are especially hit by these trends. The current situation is especially concerning for parents of students who have additional expenses for school supplies, and, unlike any previous year, school supply prices are skyrocketing this summer. Parents of students have to pay 40% more for some items compared to last year.
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation by the Williamsburg County Board of Disabilities and Special needs, according to a statement by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) officials initiated an...
Lowcountry jail offers education to detainees facing court delays
Dressed in a graduation cap and gown, Isaack Jimenez stands before a small group in a beige, cinderblock room. He glances at his wife and 18-month old daughter before recalling what he thought was the worst day of his life. “I made a mistake and I ended up here,” says...
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
“No Drone Zone” areas announced on Kiawah Island: U.S. Secret Service
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10. The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. “This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” […]
