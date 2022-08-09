ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie reaches water pipeline agreement with We Energies

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie and We Energies announced an "in-place abandonment" agreement for water pipelines after a coal-fired power plant was demolished Saturday, Aug. 6. The power plant was in operation from 1976 to 2018, and We Energies began decommissioning the site in 2020. Throughout the abandonment process,...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce

Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
Eater

Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County

the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested

Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
KENOSHA, WI
wcluradio.com

Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident

PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
PARK CITY, KY
wauwatosa.net

My leaves have these weird bumps on them

In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in “several crimes.” The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
KENOSHA, WI

