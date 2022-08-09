Read full article on original website
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
kanecountyconnects.com
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie reaches water pipeline agreement with We Energies
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie and We Energies announced an "in-place abandonment" agreement for water pipelines after a coal-fired power plant was demolished Saturday, Aug. 6. The power plant was in operation from 1976 to 2018, and We Energies began decommissioning the site in 2020. Throughout the abandonment process,...
shepherdexpress.com
Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce
Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
wlip.com
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
seehafernews.com
Speeding Car Goes Out Of Control, Slams Into Train In Washington County
Authorities in Washington County say a speeding car went out of control early Tuesday and slammed into a train in the town of Addison. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Deputies say the driver of that car had extricated himself from the wreckage and was sitting on the side of the road when they drove up.
wcluradio.com
Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident
PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
wauwatosa.net
My leaves have these weird bumps on them
In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
Racine police installing hidden Flock Safety devices to solve crimes
The Racine Police Dept. just purchased license plate recognition devices that will be installed throughout the city. Police say crime detection audio sensors will be placed in an undisclosed area.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New CDC Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols
As COVID continues to evolve, are quarantine and isolation guidelines also changing?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. CDC's New COVID Guidelines: How New Isolation Rules Vary by Severity...
Baby abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana
Kenosha police were coordinating an Amber Alert for a missing two-month-old boy when he was located in Indiana.
Electric school buses coming soon to Wauconda, Barrington school districts
"It means jobs and beautiful buses, but it's also part of a genuine effort to move this planet to a much better place than it is today," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in “several crimes.” The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
