ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#The Flint City Council#American
WNEM

Judge declares mistrial in Flint bellwether case

Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Tuesday afternoon, August 9

The village of Sanford is using $1.6 million in federal funding to help recover from the dam failures in May 2020. The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Aug. 9th. Updated: 11 hours ago.
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But City Gets Big Break

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won’t be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said. Saginaw must only pay vehicle owners “nominal damages” of $1.00 for each marking, U.S....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Judge temporarily steps back from Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to medical issues, the judge overseeing the Flint water litigation, including ongoing jury deliberations, is temporarily stepping away. The U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan said Judge Judith Levy is temporarily taking a step back from the case. The trial involves four child plaintiffs who...
FLINT, MI
owossoindependent.com

Shiawassee Area 2022 Primary Election

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Shiawassee Area Primary Election saw a turnout of just under 29-percent – or 15,022 voters – of the eligible voting population on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heading toward the November Election Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) will face Tudor Dixon (R). Dixon won over the other Republican competition.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
dbusiness.com

Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule

PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House

Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy