Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
Contractor gets $17.8M contract for Flint service line work with deadlines looming
FLINT, MI -- The city has secured a contractor to tackle a mountain of unfinished lawn, driveway and sidewalk restorations where water service lines have been dug up since the program started more than six years ago. What it’s running out of is time, and what it doesn’t know is...
Thetford resident targets supervisor with four separate recall petitions
THETFORD TWP., MI -- Patrick Tack really wants to recall Supervisor Rachel A. Stanke -- so much so that he’s filed four separate sets of proposed petition language to remove her from office. Tack, a township resident, filed the proposed petitions on July 29, indicating that Stanke should be...
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
abc12.com
Flint water victims still waiting on claims process; disappointed by mistrial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – About 43,000 claims packages were submitted by Flint residents who are trying to get a piece of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. According to the claims administrator within the last month they have been verifying claim submissions and digitizing all claims filed by paper.
WNEM
Judge declares mistrial in Flint bellwether case
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former...
abc12.com
Saginaw hoping $3 million in federal funds will spur development along riverfront
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw has been in the process of redeveloping its riverfront for several years and today, those efforts got a financial boost. $3,000,000 is earmarked to help the city remove some old infrastructure. The old infrastructure has been delaying any new development. That's what city and business leaders...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Tuesday afternoon, August 9
The village of Sanford is using $1.6 million in federal funding to help recover from the dam failures in May 2020. The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Aug. 9th. Updated: 11 hours ago.
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But City Gets Big Break
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won’t be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said. Saginaw must only pay vehicle owners “nominal damages” of $1.00 for each marking, U.S....
WNEM
Judge temporarily steps back from Flint water case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to medical issues, the judge overseeing the Flint water litigation, including ongoing jury deliberations, is temporarily stepping away. The U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan said Judge Judith Levy is temporarily taking a step back from the case. The trial involves four child plaintiffs who...
owossoindependent.com
Shiawassee Area 2022 Primary Election
(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Shiawassee Area Primary Election saw a turnout of just under 29-percent – or 15,022 voters – of the eligible voting population on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heading toward the November Election Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) will face Tudor Dixon (R). Dixon won over the other Republican competition.
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
dbusiness.com
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead at Lake Orion plant • Child dragged in Redford hit-and-run • Public transit millage in Oakland County
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A General Motors manufacturing plant in Lake Orion was shutdown and employees ordered to go home Thursday morning after a fight between employees inside led to a fatality. Employees arriving at the assembly plant for the 6 a.m. shift were being turned away without explanation. The...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
