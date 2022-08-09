FTC Action Against Benefytt Results in $100 Million in Refunds for Consumers Tricked Into Sham Health Plans

Read full article on original website
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO
CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
HG HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. will be focusing his efforts on his role as the Chief Financial Officer at. Hale. Partnership Capital Management, LLC. and board member at. National Consumer Title. Insurance Company. ("NCTIC"),. Monarch...
HIPPO HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" to "we," "our," "Hippo" and "the Company" refer to the business and operations of. Hippo Enterprises Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries prior to the Business Combination and to. Hippo Holdings Inc.
Health insurance broker GoHealth laying off 800
Has said it will lay off about 800 employees, with approximately 100 of the reductions occurring in Chicago.The cuts represent 20% of its workforce and come as the company has struggled to control costs despite seeing revenue growth, mostly on commissions from selling Medicare-related policies. In June,. GoHealth. shook up...
OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Primerica Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Maximum to $375 Million
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a. increase to its previously announced share repurchase program through. December 31, 2022. , bringing the total authorization to. $375 million. . As a result, the Company expects to repurchase. $356 million. of its common...
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
Fair Housing Rule, Consumer Protection in Sales of Insurance Rule; Correction
CFR Part: "12 CFR Parts 338 and 343" RIN Number: "RIN 3064-AF84" , making technical corrections to two regulations to reflect a reorganization and change in the name of its former Consumer Response Center to the. National Center for Consumer and Depositor Assistance. . The document incorrectly listed the name...
Travel Professional E&O Insurance Rate Reduction Starting August 2022
From 360 Coverage Pros, a leading professional liability Program for travel agents, agencies and tour operators, announces premium reductions for travel professionals enrolling in their best-in-class errors and omissions (E&O) insurance Program. Effective. August 2, 2022. , the E&O program introduced rates starting at just. $25.67. per month for travel...
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. In addition, the following discussion and analysis and information contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of the Company based on our current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. including, but not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
Amazon and Waitrose ban customer for complaints and returning too much
Retailers can bar shoppers for – in their view – returning too many items or making too many complaints, as Nannette Herbert has discovered. Herbert told Guardian Money she has been banned by a number of retailers – including Amazon and Waitrose – for making complaints and refund requests.
Patent Issued for Intelligent touch care corresponding to a patient reporting a change in condition (USPTO 11398313): Cerner Innovation Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11398313 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Early warning systems are often used in the clinical setting (e.g., acute care) to detect patient deterioration and drive clinical decision-making. For example, the early warning system may detect that a particular condition a patient has been diagnosed with or a particular medication the patient is being treated with makes the patient a higher risk for a particular negative outcome. Unfortunately, these systems are limited to the clinical setting and do not account for, for example, a patient in a community care setting (e.g., in person visit in the community, in person visit at a clinic, clinical video visit, telephonic assessment or follow-up, electronic assessment via a patient portal or a voice system, upstream transition to a higher level of care setting, or a referral for an outside service such as transportation, meal service, or behavioral health evaluation). Moreover, these systems fail to consider additional patient information that is particularly relevant outside of a clinical facility (e.g., social determinant of health risk factors such as transportation limitations or food insecurity). This results in overlooked risk factors for the patient that increases the risk of deterioration or an acute event, resulting in an overall increase in health care costs.
University of Minnesota Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Twenty Years of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Safe Harbor Provision: Unsolved Challenges and Ways Forward): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics
-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was an important milestone in protecting the privacy of patient data; however, the HIPAA provisions specific to geographic data remain vague and hinder the ways in which epidemiologists and geographers use and share spatial health data. The literature on spatial health and select legal and official guidance documents present scholars with ambiguous guidelines that have led to the use and propagation of multiple interpretations of a single HIPAA safe harbor provision specific to geographic data.”
Which are the three social security and prepaid health insurance companies that have terminated their membership?
The Superintendence of Health Services, the entity in charge of regulating and controlling the National Social Works in Argentina, cancelled the registration of three social works in different parts of the country. As reported through different publications in the Official Gazette, such agency was in charge of evaluating the health programs and…
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
