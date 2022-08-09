ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tiger and learn more about 25 beagles heading to West Michigan

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Tiger! Just like her namesake implies, this little kitty is a stripey spitfire!

Tiger is an adventure cat with plenty of personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atwuI_0hAJFcu400
Humane Society of West Michigan

The Humane Society of West Michigan says her favorite thing to do is play! She loves to chase wand toys and would love a forever home with plenty of room to zoom. She may even enjoy having a feline friend to play with.

To learn more about Tiger, check out the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is getting ready to take in 25 beagles that were recently rescued from a research facility in Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406DA5_0hAJFcu400
Humane Society of West Michigan

The humane society says the dogs, 4,000 in total, were kept in prison-like conditions and were hungry, sick and mistreated. According to the humane society, the dogs didn’t know how to play or have names.

Now, all of the beagles are set to be released to loving owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwIFo_0hAJFcu400
Humane Society of West Michigan

The humane society says they don’t know what condition the beagles will arrive in, but they will work to rehabilitate and rehome them and they need your help.

You can help by donating to support their rehabilitation through the humane society’s fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HziI_0hAJFcu400
Humane Society of West Michigan

Those looking to adopt a beagle should fill out an adoption survey on the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website. They are also looking for fosters to help with any beagles that will require extra care.

Comments / 0

 

