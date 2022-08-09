Read full article on original website
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Driver arrested for causing crash that killed motorcyclist
One man has been arrested following a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in Norman
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
No Injuries Reported Following Rollover Crash On Kilpatrick
No injuries have been reported following a rollover crash Thursday morning on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The outside lane of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike southbound at Interstate 40 has reopened following the crash, according to OHP.
Police trying to track down arsonist after car fire
An arsonist lighting up a parked car in broad daylight was caught on camera in Northwest Oklahoma City and fire investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
Multiple Large Containers Full Of Hand Sanitizer Catch Fire In Grady County
Grady County officials confirmed two large containers filled with hand sanitizer have caught fire. The fire is located near State Highway 81 and Pikes Peak Road. Crews have been battling the fire for more than an hour. The state fire marshal is also investigating the cause of the fire. This...
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
Injuries reported after fire at senior living center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Injuries have been reported after a fire at a senior living center in Oklahoma City. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to Northwest 56thStreet where a senior living center was on fire. The flames are out now, but injuries have been reported. KOCO 5 will provide...
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
UPDATE: OKC purse-snatching suspect caught
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
OCPD Respond To Fatal Accident At I-40 And South Shields Boulevard
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly accident early Monday morning at I-40 and South Shields Blvd. Originally called in from a report of an ongoing street-race, OCPD then responded to a driver who had attempted to quickly leave the area, but had driven off the bridge at Shields and down next to the highway.
Fire Crews Respond To House Fire In Yukon
Fire crews from Yukon, Mustang and Oklahoma City were called to fight a fire Tuesday afternoon in Yukon. The fire started in the garage of a home and spread to the attic. No word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.
Crews prepare for Wilshire Blvd. construction
Drivers are preparing for the closure of a busy roadway in western Oklahoma City.
