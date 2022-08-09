ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Comments / 1

Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

1. A resident may have one garage sale per calendar quarter. A permit must be obtained from City Hall or each sale. A sale may be held for up to three consecutive days. There are no rain checks. 2. A garage sale permit fee of $5 must be paid for...
PURCELL, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests

An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio

Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Cornado’ coming to Canadian County Free Fair

There’s a ‘cornado’ coming to El Reno, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it – at least, not if the Canadian County Free Fair has anything to do with it. The fair is jazzing things up a bit this year with the addition of a Cornhole Tournament, Canadian County Fair Board Secretary Brad Tipton said.
EL RENO, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council to hold public hearing on proposal to redraw ward boundaries

During their Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposal from the reapportionment committee on new city ward boundaries. The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee is formed every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data and is tasked with redrawing Norman’s ward boundaries. The council approved new committee members on April 26.
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager

A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year

Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK

