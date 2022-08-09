Read full article on original website
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
1. A resident may have one garage sale per calendar quarter. A permit must be obtained from City Hall or each sale. A sale may be held for up to three consecutive days. There are no rain checks. 2. A garage sale permit fee of $5 must be paid for...
publicradiotulsa.org
Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests
An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
news9.com
OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio
Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
Tenants receive eviction notice at Oklahoma City apartment complex with no A/C
Dozens of renters at Manchester on May apartment complex in Oklahoma City said they still do not have air conditioning, after nearly two months without.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Cornado’ coming to Canadian County Free Fair
There’s a ‘cornado’ coming to El Reno, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it – at least, not if the Canadian County Free Fair has anything to do with it. The fair is jazzing things up a bit this year with the addition of a Cornhole Tournament, Canadian County Fair Board Secretary Brad Tipton said.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council to hold public hearing on proposal to redraw ward boundaries
During their Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposal from the reapportionment committee on new city ward boundaries. The Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee is formed every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data and is tasked with redrawing Norman’s ward boundaries. The council approved new committee members on April 26.
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Oklahoma AG refuses new hearing for Glossip, clemency hearing scheduled for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement after multiple legislators asked for a new hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip. The legislators, led by Republican State Representative Kevin McDugle, believe that Glossip is an innocent man. Rep. McDugle claims that there...
Ponca City News
VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year
Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looking for leads in Comanche County cold case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case. Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache on January 16, 2017. She had been shot multiple times.
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
Metro woman says bad gasoline left her with $1,000 repair bill
A metro woman was left to pay a near $1,000 bill to fix her car and she claims the whole situation was caused by bad gas at a metro convenience store.
