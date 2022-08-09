ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
AthlonSports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Still Listed On The 49ers' Preseason Depth Chart

The 49ers keep saying Jimmy Garoppolo is basically not a member of the team anymore. However, technically he's still on the roster, which also means he then technically has to be included on the team's official depth chart. The San Francisco 49ers released their unofficial preseason depth chart on Tuesday....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hasn't heard of trade discussions for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers had previously made it clear that 2021 rookie Trey Lance has replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. San Francisco then seemed to confirm Garoppolo's time with the organization will soon be over when the club released a depth chart on Tuesday that had the 30-year-old listed as the fourth-string option behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Person
Zion Williamson
theScore

Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal

The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Offensive Player of the Year odds, best bets

Did you know that a quarterback has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player 14 of the past 15 seasons, but a QB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year only six times since 1996?. Make sense? It does when you consider the Offensive Player of the Year award...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texans#American Football#Wfan#Bechton
theScore

NFL Preseason Week 1 best bets: Weekend action

It's the preseason for everyone. The idea is to get some early reps, don't extend yourself, and don't get hurt. This applies to both players on the field and bettors in the sportsbook. With three weeks of tuneups on the schedule, we'll proceed with extreme caution while we stretch ourselves out. Remember, these games don't count, but the bets definitely do.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy