NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers’ first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to...
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Still Listed On The 49ers' Preseason Depth Chart
The 49ers keep saying Jimmy Garoppolo is basically not a member of the team anymore. However, technically he's still on the roster, which also means he then technically has to be included on the team's official depth chart. The San Francisco 49ers released their unofficial preseason depth chart on Tuesday....
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hasn't heard of trade discussions for Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had previously made it clear that 2021 rookie Trey Lance has replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. San Francisco then seemed to confirm Garoppolo's time with the organization will soon be over when the club released a depth chart on Tuesday that had the 30-year-old listed as the fourth-string option behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
theScore
NFL
FOX Sports
theScore
