Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights. Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies. Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati Bengals announce new stadium name
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially renamed Paul Brown Stadium, replacing the name of the franchise’s founder with Paycor Stadium. While
AthlonSports.com
Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Tuesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise waived a reserve quarterback and signed another one. The Jaguars have reportedly released backup quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed Sloter a month ago. In a resulting move, the team has signed quarterback EJ Perry. He...
College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good
ESPN has shown Big Ten games for over 40 years, but that partnership appears to be over in the latest phase of college football realignment. The four-letter network has pulled out of its negotiations with the Big Ten, effectively ending the relationship between the two, SBJ's John Ourand reports. ...
Yardbarker
Players to Watch in Cardinals' Preseason Opener vs. the Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster. Training camp to this point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
A.J. Green Has No Emotions Going Back to Cincinnati
Before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, wide receiver A.J. Green was a star with the Cincinatti Bengals. He had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and became the only receiver in NFL history to begin a career with seven straight Pro-Bowl selections. Fast forward to 2022, and Green doesn't have...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: How confident are you heading into the preseason?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bengals’ Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp. The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has been observing...
CBS Sports
Bengals stadium gets new name: NFL team's home will go from Paul Brown Stadium to Paycor Stadium
The Bengals have been playing at their current home stadium for the past 22 years, and in that time, the building has only had one name. However, that will now be changing after the team struck a naming rights deal with Paycor. As of Tuesday, the stadium formerly known as...
FOX Sports
Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
Greg McElroy believes big issue stands in Michigan's way for 2022 season
Michigan had a banner year last season, finally beating rival Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship. As the Wolverines try to repeat that success, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said they have one big thing standing in its way. This year, The Game is in Columbus — and the...
Yardbarker
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries
When Ohio State opened preseason camp last summer, USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote didn’t know if he would be eligible to play for the Buckeyes in 2021. He was still practicing the team as he awaited word from the NCAA, but wasn’t getting many reps until he was cleared just one day before the second game of the season against Oregon.
ESPN reportedly walks away from Big Ten as conference nears massive new rights deal
If the Big Ten is going to lose a working relationship with ESPN, it better hope it has support to fall back on. Fortunately, it appears the Big Ten has quite a safety net to fall into after ESPN reportedly opted to back out of the media rights negotiations game. What once may have felt inconceivable has apparently become a reality. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, via Twitter, ESPN has taken its name out of the Big Ten media rights negotiations. By doing so, the Big Ten will be off ESPN’s air for college football and college basketball...
Former Ohio State WR Has Honest Admission About His NFL Career
In five years at Ohio State, wide receiver Parris Campbell won it all: A conference title, numerous personal accolades and national championship. But ahead of his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts, he has a blunt assessment of his career so far. In a recent interview, Campbell admitted that his...
Comments / 0