HH-60W Driving Overhaul Of Air Force’s Search And Rescue Playbook
Jamie HunterNew helicopter, new tactics, new focus are setting the stage for evolving combat search and rescue for the future fight.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army reveals how 2 soldiers were killed in ‘weather incident’
The U.S. Army identified the two soldiers killed in a “weather-related incident” in northern Georgia on Tuesday and revealed they were struck by a falling tree during a storm. 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died of injuries sustained during a weather-related incident on Tuesday...
F-22 Raptor Being Readied For AIM-260 Missile By ‘Green Bats’ Testers
An F-22 Raptor of the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron. Jamie Hunter.Inside Nellis Week: The 'Green Bats' improve the USAF's fighter fleet, including making sure the F-22 stays on top for another decade or more.
‘Part of me wants to hide’: Dutch director traces great-grandfather’s Nazi war crimes
His Name is My Name recounts Eline Jongsma’s efforts to trace the life and crimes of a Nazi collaborator in the Netherlands
MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.・
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
nationalinterest.org
Fight Smart: How the U.S. And Its Allies Can Blunt a Chinese Fait Accompli
A cursory look at the geography, surrounding force posture, and available assets in position suggest that a rapid, fait accompli takeover of Taiwan would be a realistic option for Beijing. Dual-carrier operations, dispersed groups of heavily armed attack submarines, surveillance drones, Tomahawk-equipped destroyers, and a lethal carrier air wing are...
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
The Marines are set to have the first Black 4-star general in their 246-year history
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley's nomination hearing to be general and commander of the United States Africa Command for the U.S. Marine Corps is set for Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
30 US troops died in single deadliest incident of the Afghanistan War 11 years ago in Extortion 17 mission
The U.S. suffered its deadliest single-incident loss of life in all of Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan when a U.S. CH-47D Chinook helicopter, call-signed “Extortion 17,” was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011. All 38 passengers aboard Extortion 17, including 30 U.S. military personnel, eight Afghans and...
Area 51 Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts to learn about Area 51 located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada.
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
MilitaryTimes
Debunking the myth that long range fires can replace Marine cannon artillery
Force Design 2030, as currently conceived, is stripping Marine Corps infantry of close, persistent, all-weather artillery fire support. The Marine Corps is in the process of reducing its cannon artillery (M777) from 21 batteries to seven while increasing its rocket and missile capability. This will achieve an objective force of seven cannon batteries, seven rocket (HIMARS) batteries and 14 missile batteries.
MilitaryTimes
Marine general takes over Africa Command, sees challenges
Marine Gen. Michael Langley took over as the top U.S. commander for Africa on Tuesday, heading U.S. military operations on a continent with some of the most active and dangerous insurgent groups and a relatively small Pentagon footprint. Langley, who made history on Saturday when he became the first African...
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
americanmilitarynews.com
Commission reviewing military symbols for Confederate ties recommends 29th Infantry Division be allowed to keep blue-and-gray patch
A commission tasked with reviewing the names of military bases and symbols that can be perceived as commemorating the Confederate States of America is recommending that the 29th Infantry Division — a legendary force with Maryland ties that was among the first to hit Omaha Beach on D-Day — be allowed to keep its iconic blue-and-gray patch, all but ending a debate that evoked strong emotions over the past six months.
nationalinterest.org
Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine
The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
nationalinterest.org
The Atomic Bombings of Japan Did Not Produce its Surrender
The Biden administration would do well to heed the lessons of the atomic bombings of Japan. This week, we commemorate the seventy-eighth anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed an estimated 140,000 civilians just before the end of World War II. Tragically, twelve courageous U.S. airmen being held as prisoners of war in Hiroshima also perished in the bombings. President Joe Biden has condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin as a war criminal guilty of genocide for the deaths of over 5,000 civilians in his continuing illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. However, few have decried President Harry Truman as a war criminal for killing twenty-eight times more civilians in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not to mention President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) and Truman’s fire bombings of sixty of Japan’s other largest cities.
CBS News
