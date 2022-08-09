Read full article on original website
Related
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
Female Kurdish commander who ‘saved American lives’ killed by Turkish drone strike
A renowned female commander of the Kurdish opposition forces in Syria, credited by the U.S. military with saving American lives in the battle against ISIS, has been killed by a Turkish drone strike, according to two defense officials. Salwa Yusuk, a deputy commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),...
US Military Vessel Violated Sovereignty And Security By Entering Territorial Waters, China Says
China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. USS Benfold has been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state.
Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
North Korea soldiers in Ukraine would be logistical 'mess’ Putin won’t 'allow': Russia expert
Climbing Russian casualties and reports suggesting that Russia is now looking to North Korea to aid its flagging troops raised eyebrows this week as some began to question whether Moscow would drag Pyongyang into its war in Ukraine. Russia expert and former intelligence officer in Russian doctrine and strategy for...
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Several Western media outlets repeated the claim about the alleged Kim Jong Un offer of support to Putin, but what is the basis for the claim?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'
The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia Is Now Openly Threatening to Bomb a Nuclear Power Plant
Russia has threatened that it is prepared to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, in the latest indication that Russia’s war in Ukraine could be headed towards a nuclear disaster.The head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops nuclear power plant, Major General Valery Vasiliev, claimed that Russians had mined the nuclear power plant, according to Energoatam, a Ukrainian state nuclear agency.“There will be either Russian land or a scorched desert,” Vasiliev said, according to Energoatam. “The enemy knows that the station will be either Russian or no one's. We are...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin
The Ukrainian president said "the world allowed this situation to develop," and because of that, "the whole world" bears responsibility for the war in Ukraine.
Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says
Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities
Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
Russian Military Expert Concerned About Ukraine's New Weapons From West
A Russian military expert admitted that new Western weapons being supplied to Ukraine could make Russia's chances of winning the war difficult. Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the online military publication National Defense, made the comments during an appearance on Russia-1, a Kremlin-run station. Journalist and Russian propaganda expert Julia Davis captured a clip from the news segment featuring Korotchenko and posted it Wednesday on Twitter.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
934M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7