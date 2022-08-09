ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

By Arpan Rai
 2 days ago

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India ’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.

The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.

The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.

A video filmed by locals in the area showed the crocodile swimming away and disappearing after pulling down the man’s remains into the river with it.

The man had reportedly attempted to pull himself free from the crocodile.

Forest officials were informed about the attack, following which they launched a search operation with assistance from the local administration, Mr Rathod said.

Diwan’s remains were recovered around 10pm, he added.

His shoulders were torn apart by the crocodile, the official said, after the body was recovered. It is not clear to the authorities how the man fell into the river.

“We are trying to find out how the victim ended up in the river, as locals witnessed the attack only after he was already inside the water,” he said.

According to the man’s kin, Diwan had gone to a shrine located near the river bank.

“I think he must have slipped from the parapet of the dargah [Muslim shrine] and fell in the river. The reptile caught hold of it and dragged it away (sic),” his brother Javed Diwan told The Times of India daily.

Several locals, however, claimed the man may have attempted to cross the river, which has dozens of crocodiles, because of which he was attacked.

Diwan is reportedly survived by his wife.

Locals have claimed the area is prone to lethal attacks from the reptile and several incidents have been reported from the area in the past.

FosterKidsMatter325
2d ago

Awful. I don’t want to see that video orany video where a human is being eaten by an animal. May he RIP. 🥲🥲🥲

Boogie
2d ago

Only thing missing was popcorn, they were watching like, It’s a good thing he wasn’t liked. 🤦🏾‍♂️

J Boy
2d ago

what stadium was that? all those people just looking at a crocodiles eating a human.

