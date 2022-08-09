ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

7 ways to save water at home as drought fears continue

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auRKP_0hAJEloO00

As scorching summer temperatures continue, water companies have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the UK is heading for a drought.

Two water companies have taken the step of introducing hosepipe bans, while others are encouraging consumers to be more mindful of their water usage.

With the cost of living crisis set to worsen, learning how to save water will not only protect vital reservoir resources, it can also help save money on household bills.

Here are seven clever ways to cut back on water usage around the house…

1. Do less laundry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjs8q_0hAJEloO00

Instead of chucking clothes into the laundry basket after one wear, consider whether they really need washing. Could airing an item in a breezy spot, a quick press with the iron or a spritz of deodorising spray be enough to refresh it?

When you are washing clothes, be sure to wait until you have enough laundry for a full load – so you aren’t constantly running the machine and using up more water.

2. Use your dishwasher efficiently

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8C1g_0hAJEloO00

We all know that having a shower generally uses less water than a bath, but did you know that using your dishwasher could actually be more water efficient than washing and rinsing lots of items in the sink?

As with the washing machine, the key is to make sure your dishwasher is full before running it.

3. Try a low-flow showerhead

Combine shorter shower times with a more efficient appliance for maximum water saving.

“Low-flow showerheads have become readily available in recent years, with product innovations meaning their performance can match, or out-do, traditional showerheads,” says Yiota Toumba, senior designer at Ideal Standard UK (idealstandard.co.uk).

She claims a low-flow showerhead can help you “reduce water consumption by half – from 60 litres to just 30 litres per five minute shower, that’s up to 10,950 litres per person a year”.

4. Reuse cooking water on house plants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIkl9_0hAJEloO00

“You can use the cooking water left over from boiling vegetables, grains, and eggs to give your houseplants a nourishing feed,” says Hayley Baddiley, global marketing director at Denby Pottery (denbypottery.com) – just make sure to wait until the water has cooled first.

Not only is it more sustainable, “But doing so allows you to make the most of the vitamins the water has absorbed”, she says.

6. Better beauty habits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKjCE_0hAJEloO00

When it comes to beauty routines, you can save water by drenching a flannel and using it to remove cleanser and make-up residue, instead of running the tap to rinse your face – even skincare experts like Caroline Hirons are flannel fans.

Dry shampoo is a hair-refreshing hero, and means you can have super-speedy showers instead of spending time lathering and rinsing.

7. Flush efficiently

“One area often overlooked when it comes to saving water in the home is your toilet’s flush system,” says Toumba.

“Most modern toilets are fitted with a dual flush system, which many of us aren’t even aware of, and using the ‘half flush’ can result in massive water savings.”

Plus, there’s no harm in following the old eco-friendly adage: ‘If it’s yellow, let it mellow, if it’s brown, flush it down’.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns

Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought.The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage. The guidelines from each water company in the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Save Money on Electric Bills: The Trick Is Setting the Right Thermostat Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The US and the UK are in the midst of a major heat wave, facing record daily high temperatures. On top of that, electric bills are about to skyrocket in many states. Though it's tempting to cool off by filling your home with as much cold air as possible, blasting your air conditioner can make your electricity bill soar even higher, putting some noticeable strain on your budget.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Water Companies#Vitamin#Water Usage#Vegetables
The Independent

Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban

As parts of the UK face hosepipe bans due to extreme heat across the region, this video takes a look at how the situation got to this point.Yorkshire Water, which provides for five million customers, is the latest to announce a hosepipe ban, effective 26 August.“We don’t know, and can’t be certain, that it will rain,” Yorkshire Water’s director Neil Dewis said, adding the restrictions will allow them to “sustain water supply into next year.”Southern Water’s hosepipe ban is already in place, with South East Water’s restrictions taking effect today (12 August).Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Areas in UK hit by water shortages as heatwave hitsBoris Johnson says UK in ‘very strong position’ amid energy crisis‘What?’: Boris Johnson dodges question about answering Rishi Sunak’s calls
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy