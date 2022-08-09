ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunesis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) _ Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

The Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRX

