ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 presidential favourite

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449nct_0hAJEgOl00

Donald Trump won the majority of the vote for the 2024 presidential favourite in a straw poll taken at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“I bet I damn won that straw poll,” the former president said on stage during the conference in Dallas on Saturday, 6 August.

The poll, which asked attendees who they would like to see as the Republican Party ’s next presidential candidate, revealed a 6 per cent backing for Trump.

The runner up was Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Straw Poll#The Republican Party#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy