ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Gas Station Fight Leads To Attempted Murder Charge For Somerset Man: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsYWv_0hAJEbz800
Matthew Hall Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 32-year-old Somerset man has been charged with attempted murder when a gas station fight turned into a stabbing last month, authorities said.

After Matthew B. Hall and the victim shoved each other, Hall went to his car at some point during the 12:30 a.m. argument in Franklin Township to get a weapon on July 23, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Hall tried hitting the victim with the weapon, and the victim tried to drive away, but was followed by Hall, McDonald said. Hall apparently stabbed the victim while sitting at a traffic light at Demott Lane and Easton Ave., aiming at this neck and chest. The victim attempted to block the assault resulting in stab wounds to his hand and bicep.

The victim somehow got to the hospital, where he told police what happened, the prosecutor said.

Hall was arrested four days later and charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Maeweather request anyone with information relating to the stabbing to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Somerset, PA
City
Somerset, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Apple
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
sauconsource.com

Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Over A Pound Of Cocaine Seized In Morris County Bust, Dealer Charged: Prosecutor

More than a pound of cocaine was discovered during a Morris County drug bust that resulted in numerous charges for an accused dealer, authorities said. Ludwin Luna-Grande, 42, was arrested and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and other drug offenses on Monday, August 8 following an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit Narcotics Task Force, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms

Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
NEWARK, NJ
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy