Gas Station Fight Leads To Attempted Murder Charge For Somerset Man: Prosecutor

Matthew Hall Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 32-year-old Somerset man has been charged with attempted murder when a gas station fight turned into a stabbing last month, authorities said.

After Matthew B. Hall and the victim shoved each other, Hall went to his car at some point during the 12:30 a.m. argument in Franklin Township to get a weapon on July 23, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Hall tried hitting the victim with the weapon, and the victim tried to drive away, but was followed by Hall, McDonald said. Hall apparently stabbed the victim while sitting at a traffic light at Demott Lane and Easton Ave., aiming at this neck and chest. The victim attempted to block the assault resulting in stab wounds to his hand and bicep.

The victim somehow got to the hospital, where he told police what happened, the prosecutor said.

Hall was arrested four days later and charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Maeweather request anyone with information relating to the stabbing to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.