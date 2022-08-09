WATCH: Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis mic'd up at training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get work in at their training camp as they inch closer toward the 2022 NFL season.

The team shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of their rookies in action at training camp on Monday, releasing their first mic’d up video of training camp. This video features the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdue DE George Karlaftis.

He’s been praised for his motor and his sponge-like desire to learn during training camp. This video shows you both of those things in action. You get to see Karlaftis on the sled, you get to see him in team drills battling against Andrew Wylie and Mike Burton. You get to see him taking on Wylie and Darian Kinnard in one-on-ones.

You also get to see him learning.

“Every day you’re banking,” a coach tells Karlaftis. “You keep putting those tools in your toolbox.

And he put some tools in his toolbox in this mic’d up episode. Learning a specific rip move to force fumbles.

“Now, ay listen,” assistant DL coach Terry Bradden Jr. says to Karlaftis. “I want a sack-fumble. So after that, I want a rip, and I want you to start reaching. Practice it.”

We’ll find out soon enough whether he practiced that move enough with the preseason just around the corner.