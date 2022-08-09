ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

qcitymetro.com

A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home

Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
nccu.edu

Nearly 1,700 New Eagles Join NCCU for 2022-2023 Academic Year

An estimated 1,296 first-year students have joined North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) Class of 2026, with an additional 393 transfer students registered for fall classes for the 2022-2023 academic year. More than 600 students have entered into NCCU’s graduate and professional schools, with the university’s School of Law welcoming...
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest

Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
RALEIGH, NC
ncssm.edu

Returning to her points of origin

Just north of Roanoke Rapids, tucked between the county seat of Northampton County and the Virginia border, sits the tiny town of Gaston. It’s where Dr. Tonya Smith-Jackson ’82 is from. Her parents and grandparents, too. The second oldest of six wouldn’t stay there long, however. With her...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 12-14)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Encanto Sing Along Concert - Get ready to "not talk about Bruno" on Sunday, Aug. 14, when a special screening and live concert featuring the hit Disney movie "Encanto" comes to Coastal Credit Union at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" will include a full screening of the movie with a live on-stage band performing all of the hits from the soundtrack. No live characters will be appearing at the event. It will just be the movie screening and the live band.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

5 graphic novels that will make you rethink your opinion of comics

Raleigh, N.C. — In my last post, I highlighted some of the reasons that I love to see students reading comics and graphic novels. From the way they encourage a habit of reading to how they convey complex themes in an accessible way, there is much to love about this format. But I didn’t want you to just take my word for it. So, I’ve put together a list of some of my favorite graphic novels that exemplify some of the qualities I reflected on.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What hand holding has to do with relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
GREENSBORO, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina

Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
