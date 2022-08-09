Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Duke target schedules visit for Countdown to Craziness
The Duke basketball recruiters often host heralded preps the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness, the program's annual introduction to the squad and celebration of all things Blue Devils. This year looks no different. On Monday, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown, who ranks No. 31 ...
qcitymetro.com
A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home
Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
247Sports
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
Millions for the Mudcats? Rooftop sky lounge pitched for Wake’s Five County Stadium.
“We are very bullish on the development we’re seeing in these eastern Wake County and in the town,” said one Milwaukee Brewers staffer.
NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years
North Carolina Central will have new leadership in its cheerleading program as a 30-year reign at NCCU ends. The post NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nccu.edu
Nearly 1,700 New Eagles Join NCCU for 2022-2023 Academic Year
An estimated 1,296 first-year students have joined North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) Class of 2026, with an additional 393 transfer students registered for fall classes for the 2022-2023 academic year. More than 600 students have entered into NCCU’s graduate and professional schools, with the university’s School of Law welcoming...
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
wunc.org
"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest
Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
Dragons at the zoo: North Carolina Zoo to begin preparing home for Komodo dragons
Asheboro, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is preparing to break ground on an entirely new continent – the first new continent in nearly 30 years!. For many years, the zoo has featured the continents of North America and Africa. Next week, they will officially break ground on the 10-acre Asia continent.
ncssm.edu
Returning to her points of origin
Just north of Roanoke Rapids, tucked between the county seat of Northampton County and the Virginia border, sits the tiny town of Gaston. It’s where Dr. Tonya Smith-Jackson ’82 is from. Her parents and grandparents, too. The second oldest of six wouldn’t stay there long, however. With her...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 12-14)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Encanto Sing Along Concert - Get ready to "not talk about Bruno" on Sunday, Aug. 14, when a special screening and live concert featuring the hit Disney movie "Encanto" comes to Coastal Credit Union at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" will include a full screening of the movie with a live on-stage band performing all of the hits from the soundtrack. No live characters will be appearing at the event. It will just be the movie screening and the live band.
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
5 graphic novels that will make you rethink your opinion of comics
Raleigh, N.C. — In my last post, I highlighted some of the reasons that I love to see students reading comics and graphic novels. From the way they encourage a habit of reading to how they convey complex themes in an accessible way, there is much to love about this format. But I didn’t want you to just take my word for it. So, I’ve put together a list of some of my favorite graphic novels that exemplify some of the qualities I reflected on.
What hand holding has to do with relationships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina
Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
