Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $991.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

