Media, PA

Kamira Evans Named Chief of Staff at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

 2 days ago

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media announces that P.I.T.’s Director of Student Affairs Kamira Evans has accepted a new role as Chief of Staff and Student Engagement.

In this role, Kamira will take over HR functions for P.I.T.  She will also serve as the Secretary to the Board of Trustees and will assist with special projects such as Strategic Planning.

While serving as the Director of Student Affairs, Kamira was and remains a crucial driver of the Student Success Team initiative.

She developed a laptop loaner program that became a lifeline to students at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and worked with her team to increase student retention during the pandemic.

Kamira Evans also led efforts to award a 5-year $1.5 million grant to assist P.I.T.’s most at-risk students.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Kamira said. “and I look forward serving the P.I.T. community in new ways!”

About P.I.T.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

Find out more about the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology and how it can help advance your career.

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Transfer#An Education#Chief Of Staff#The Board Of Trustees#The Student Success Team
