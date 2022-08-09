ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 63

JDion
2d ago

What does his skin color got to do with whether one likes his tequila or not?

Reply(2)
24
Joe Contreras
2d ago

Patron tequila or Don Julio Blanco chilled with lime salt will do the trick ..Lol

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopDX.com

King Von’s Estate Releases ‘Get It Done’ Video On Rapper’s 28th Birthday

King Von’s estate has dropped off a new visual for his song “Get It Done” in honor of the rapper’s 28th birthday. “Get It Done” first appeared on Von’s posthumous record What It Means To Be King back in March, but the visual accompaniment finds Von alive and well as he navigates paranoia within his old hood alongside OMB Peezy.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The Black-Owned Label Reshaping The Luxury Bag

At the intersection of culture, travel, and design, ORIJIN CULTURE is creating signature pieces that carry the culture — and the continent — everywhere they go. Black people invented luxury, let’s be honest. And as an industry estimated to be worth 297 billion by 2026, it’s no...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"

While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Black People#New Favorite#Racism
Daily Mail

Brooklyn bishop who was robbed of over $400,000 in jewelry in the middle of one of his live-streamed sermons shows off his 'prayer closet' filled with designer clothing and shoes

A boujie Brooklyn bishop showed off his massive closet filled with designer clothes and shoes more than a week after he was robbed at gunpoint by three men while live-streaming a sermon. Lamor Whitehead showed his followers his flashy display of thousands of dollars in clothes during a live-streamed video...
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
Vibe

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary

Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep For the 2018 Royal Wedding

Serena Williams may be the real Sleeping Beauty. The iconic athlete recently reflected on her memorable outfits and beauty moments in a Vogue video following the release of the cover story announcing her retirement from tennis. In it, Williams shared details about her leg-length braids for the royal wedding in 2018 — or, as she refers to it, "when my friend Meghan married Harry" — and how her hair had to be braided overnight to complete the look.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé

Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy