Read full article on original website
JDion
2d ago
What does his skin color got to do with whether one likes his tequila or not?
Reply(2)
24
Joe Contreras
2d ago
Patron tequila or Don Julio Blanco chilled with lime salt will do the trick ..Lol
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
HipHopDX.com
King Von’s Estate Releases ‘Get It Done’ Video On Rapper’s 28th Birthday
King Von’s estate has dropped off a new visual for his song “Get It Done” in honor of the rapper’s 28th birthday. “Get It Done” first appeared on Von’s posthumous record What It Means To Be King back in March, but the visual accompaniment finds Von alive and well as he navigates paranoia within his old hood alongside OMB Peezy.
Essence
Meet The Black-Owned Label Reshaping The Luxury Bag
At the intersection of culture, travel, and design, ORIJIN CULTURE is creating signature pieces that carry the culture — and the continent — everywhere they go. Black people invented luxury, let’s be honest. And as an industry estimated to be worth 297 billion by 2026, it’s no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Bartender Slammed for Refusing to Serve Customer 'Because They're Black'
"I can't wait to get back to the states. This is f**ked up," the post read.
Theme parks were not meant for Black families: why racism at Sesame Place is part of a shameful tradition
From old Coney Island to the Bronx Zoo, parks excluded Black people and even put them on display to amuse white people
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Essence
Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look
Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn bishop who was robbed of over $400,000 in jewelry in the middle of one of his live-streamed sermons shows off his 'prayer closet' filled with designer clothing and shoes
A boujie Brooklyn bishop showed off his massive closet filled with designer clothes and shoes more than a week after he was robbed at gunpoint by three men while live-streaming a sermon. Lamor Whitehead showed his followers his flashy display of thousands of dollars in clothes during a live-streamed video...
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby
Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
Papa Johns ousted founder steps up attacks on the brand he started, saying chain has ‘lost its way’
Also…he has thoughts on global domination.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chilli Of TLC Goes Viral After Rumors Of Dating ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor
Chilli of multiplatinum-selling girl group TLC might be dating fellow '90s star Matthew Lawrence of the hit sitcom 'Boy Meets World.'
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary
Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep For the 2018 Royal Wedding
Serena Williams may be the real Sleeping Beauty. The iconic athlete recently reflected on her memorable outfits and beauty moments in a Vogue video following the release of the cover story announcing her retirement from tennis. In it, Williams shared details about her leg-length braids for the royal wedding in 2018 — or, as she refers to it, "when my friend Meghan married Harry" — and how her hair had to be braided overnight to complete the look.
Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé
Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
Comments / 63