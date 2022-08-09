ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener

It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Steelers' Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin indicated that Johnson can be considered day-to-day, but the Steelers may still err on the side of caution and hold Johnson out of their preseason opener this weekend versus the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, Johnson should be ready to go as the team's top target for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old wideout to a $36.71 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation

An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week. Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Steelers and Acrisure Stadium announce new game day features

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Steelers set to play their first preseason game this Saturday at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium against the Seahawks, the team and the stadium have announced new additions to the gameday experience. There will be seven new food items inside the stadium, they include:. Caliente Pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans

Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

New name of Bengals stadium revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals will no longer be playing their home games at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals announced on Tuesday that they have officially reached a new naming rights agreement for their stadium. It is now known as Paycor Stadium. Paycor is a human resources company that is headquartered in...
CINCINNATI, OH

