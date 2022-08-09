Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on Aug. 31. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins. The results were 4,337 to 3,667. Barton lives in High Cliff, an area in the...
Claiborne Progress
Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more
Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
Sevier Co. Animal Care Center 'desperate' for foster families, makes adoptions free after exceeding capacity
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Animal Care Center said it has too many animals to care for and is asking for help from the community. Last week the center said things "had never been this bad" after it had exceeded capacity, saying it took in more than 40 animals after the shelter was already full.
WATE
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
