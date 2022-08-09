ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

bbbtv12.com

Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally Canceled

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge learned this afternoon the company organizing the weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally has decided to cancel all future events. Though the first two weeks went well with a lot of interest and turnout, the vendor felt the City’s fire safety requirements were excessive.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday.
KODAK, TN
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
KNOXVILLE, TN
moneyinc.com

20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN

When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
I knew the local housing crisis was bad, but...

I knew the local housing crisis was bad, but... Spotted on Facebook Marketplace. Alt text: Picture of collapsed home with description: "3 bedroom house with 2 bedrooms \[sic\]. Needs a little TLC but bones are good. Conveniently located near UT and downtown. A little love will make this a nice home. EDIT: Due to unprecedented interest, we have an open house coming up on Wednesday from 12 noon until 7pm." Original link: [https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/5214720205312163/](https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/5214720205312163/) https://preview.redd.it/w6uz3mqj9wg91.png?width=1618&format=png&auto=webp&s=0c1b9dc3a7af573c6d40fd195fa7a34b1c3a871bfrom smcase00.
KNOXVILLE, TN

