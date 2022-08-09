ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

2022 Team Preview: West Chester Rustin Golden Knights (1)

Offensive/Defense Starters Returning: (9) 2022 Offensive Outlook: Some very good skill positions returning with a few returning offensive lineman-key is to stay injury-free, lack experience depth.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Returning entire secondary and linebacker group- some very good experience.”. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Open Dates: Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A)

Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A) is looking for a varsity football game on 10/21/22 and 9/22/23. Please contact AD: Seth Brunner at athletics@garnetvalley.org or 610-579-7743 if you are interested in either date. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
GARNET VALLEY, PA

