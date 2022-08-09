Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A) is looking for a varsity football game on 10/21/22 and 9/22/23. Please contact AD: Seth Brunner at athletics@garnetvalley.org or 610-579-7743 if you are interested in either date. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.

GARNET VALLEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO