Bethlehem, PA

easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: West Chester Rustin Golden Knights (1)

Offensive/Defense Starters Returning: (9) 2022 Offensive Outlook: Some very good skill positions returning with a few returning offensive lineman-key is to stay injury-free, lack experience depth.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Returning entire secondary and linebacker group- some very good experience.”. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
WEST CHESTER, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Mahanoy Area Golden Bears (11)

Offensive Starters Returning: (11) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We need more consistency on the offensive. We have to be able to maintain drives. Offensively we need to develop a consistent passing game to complement our running game.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Our...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Pine Grove Area Cardinals (11)

Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we return five players with starting experience along the offensive line. It is our hope that they will drive our offensive production. We have several athletes we will look to get the ball to in different ways. It will be our goal to minimize turnovers offensively.”
PINE GROVE, PA
CBS Philly

49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
easternpafootball.com

Open Dates: Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A)

Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A) is looking for a varsity football game on 10/21/22 and 9/22/23. Please contact AD: Seth Brunner at athletics@garnetvalley.org or 610-579-7743 if you are interested in either date. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
wlvr.org

IronPigs make final pitch for funding from Allentown City Council

Allentown is sitting on more than $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds – money intended to speed up recovery from the effects of COVID-19. And, as was demonstrated before city council this week, there’s no shortage of projects that could use it. In joining a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences

Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
LehighValleyLive.com

Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem

Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Northern Lehigh board director resigns

A vacancy exists on the Northern Lehigh School Board following the departure of a veteran director. The school board on a 7-0 vote Monday accepted the resignation of Director Robert Keegan, Jr., effective Aug. 15. Keegan has been a board member since 2014. His term is set to expire in...
SLATINGTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

