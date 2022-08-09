Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: West Chester Rustin Golden Knights (1)
Offensive/Defense Starters Returning: (9) 2022 Offensive Outlook: Some very good skill positions returning with a few returning offensive lineman-key is to stay injury-free, lack experience depth.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Returning entire secondary and linebacker group- some very good experience.”. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Mahanoy Area Golden Bears (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (11) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We need more consistency on the offensive. We have to be able to maintain drives. Offensively we need to develop a consistent passing game to complement our running game.”. 2022 Defensive Outlook: “Our...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Pine Grove Area Cardinals (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (7) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we return five players with starting experience along the offensive line. It is our hope that they will drive our offensive production. We have several athletes we will look to get the ball to in different ways. It will be our goal to minimize turnovers offensively.”
49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
easternpafootball.com
Open Dates: Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A)
Garnet Valley High School (District 1 – Class 6A) is looking for a varsity football game on 10/21/22 and 9/22/23. Please contact AD: Seth Brunner at athletics@garnetvalley.org or 610-579-7743 if you are interested in either date. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
wlvr.org
IronPigs make final pitch for funding from Allentown City Council
Allentown is sitting on more than $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds – money intended to speed up recovery from the effects of COVID-19. And, as was demonstrated before city council this week, there’s no shortage of projects that could use it. In joining a...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
Actress, Bucks County Native, To Star in Upcoming Series on WWII Women’s Baseball League
A well-known actress with Bucks County roots will be acting in an upcoming series based on a women’s baseball league formed during World War II. Members of the editorial staff at Windobi wrote about the local actress’ upcoming role. Molly Ephraim, who has performed in movies such as...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia.
lvpnews.com
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
Bucks County Playhouse’s Upcoming Performance to See Big-Time Broadway Players Grace the Stage
The Bucks County Playhouse originally opened in 1939.Image via iStock. Three well-known Broadway actors will be coming to New Hope to perform in an upcoming production at the Bucks County Playhouse. Lesli Marchertia wrote about the upcoming show for the Bucks County Herald.
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant.Image via Jeff Werner, Newtown, PA Patch. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem
Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Times News
Northern Lehigh board director resigns
A vacancy exists on the Northern Lehigh School Board following the departure of a veteran director. The school board on a 7-0 vote Monday accepted the resignation of Director Robert Keegan, Jr., effective Aug. 15. Keegan has been a board member since 2014. His term is set to expire in...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
