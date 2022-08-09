Cronos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.7 million.

