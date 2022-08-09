Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Son of former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway joining Bronny James for senior season at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
NBA players to be grandfathered in with Bill Russell’s No. 6
The NBA is retiring a jersey number league-wide for the first time to honor one of basketball’s most impactful people on and off the court. The league announced on Thursday that it is permanently retiring the late Bill Russell’s No. 6. In addition, all players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys during the 2022-23 NBA season.
Bill Russell's No. 6 to be retired across NBA following legend's death last month
The NBA will honor the legacy of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams, the league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday. Russell becomes the first player in NBA history to have his jersey retired leaguewide. Additionally, all NBA players...
NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News
To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'
After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey first ever to be retired across entire NBA
The National Basketball Association announced plans Thursday to retire the jersey number of late Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and activist, passed away on July 31 at the age of 88. According to the league, Russell's No. 6, which he had throughout his 13-season NBA career, will not be issued again by any NBA team. Players who currently hold No. 6 jerseys will be exempt from the rule, and all NBA players will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms during the 2022-23 season as a tribute to Russell. All NBA courts will also show a lover-shaped logo...
A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James
James wanted to be a Laker for life, but another "Decision" could loom if LA doesn't improve.
All 15 games of NBA 2K23’s new Jordan Challenge
NBA 2K23 will bring back the series’ celebration of Michael Jordan’s greatest feats with The Jordan Challenge, adding five more games to the original set of 10 that NBA 2K11 offered 12 years ago. “This was a passion project for me,” said executive producer Erick Boenisch, a 20-year...
NBA to Permanently Retire No. 6 League Wide
The NBA is making a big move to honor one of the best players in basketball history. The league and the NBA Players Association announced they will honor the life and legacy of Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform No. 6 throughout the league. Russell, who died on July 31, will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA.
Report: Talen-Horton Tucker could be outside Lakers rotation in 2022-23
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s...
Recent NBA Champion Officially Joins Turkish Basketball Team
Veteran big man and NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Nemanja Bjelica has officially joined Fenerbahce in Turkey.
