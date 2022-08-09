Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, August 11, 2022
1 This week is National Farmers’ Market Week. Today is the 8th week of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Click here for a list of vendors. 2. Today is the last day the City...
Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
Framingham Farmers’ Market Revitalized Under Sisitsky Administration & New Manager
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Farmers’ Market has been going on for almost 17 years, but this year it has been revitalized. There are new hours 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays (instead of noon to 5 p.m.), and this year the City of Framingham is running the market.
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
‘The Original Italian Festival’ returning to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14
After COVID-19 protocols shut down ‘The Original Italian Festival’ hosted by Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Out Lady of Loreto Parish for two years, the festival is coming back to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14. “It’s a challenge because COVID is still around, we’re still dealing with...
PHOTOS: Vendors Scheduled For Week 8 of Framingham Farmers’ Market
FRAMINGHAM – This week is National Farmers’ Market Week. It is also week 8 of the Framingham Farmers’ Market. Last week, the Massachusetts Commissioner for Agriculture and members of the Massachusetts Farmers’ Market paid a visit to the new revitalized Framingham Farmers’ Market. They met with market manager Bill Sell and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky.
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Attorney General Candidate Campbell To Visit Framingham Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell will make campaign stops in Framingham on Friday, August 12, with former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Spicer has endorsed Campbell. The two will attend a meet and greet with residents and then visit a small Brazilian business. The public is welcome...
Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
MSPCA Launches Coexist with Coyotes Pledge
FRAMINGHAM – High summer brings the high point of the coyote population—with MSPCA Advocacy officials estimating there are nearly 12,000 of these four-legged animals who on the surface appear cute as dogs—causing worry amongst neighbors with kids AND pets. It’s no secret that cats and even small...
Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General
FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
UPDATED: Framingham Public Schools: Bus Company Only Has 60 Drivers For 77 Routes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is short bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. And that means some students who would have had a bus will not be getting one. Bus routes will go out August 23, said the school district. “We have been made aware that we will...
10 most expensive houses sold in Worcester County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
spectrumnews1.com
Mount Carmel and Loreto Italian Festival returns to Worcester this week
WORCESTER, Mass. - After a two year hiatus, the Italian Festival will return this week in Worcester. The four day event features Italian food, local vendors, live music and a kids zone. The festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish was put on hold...
