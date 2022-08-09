MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO