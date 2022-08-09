ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Ashland, MA
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
#Health And Fitness#Animal Welfare#Western Massachusetts#Charities#Metrowest K95k#Un#Greater Boston
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria

FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

MSPCA Launches Coexist with Coyotes Pledge

FRAMINGHAM – High summer brings the high point of the coyote population—with MSPCA Advocacy officials estimating there are nearly 12,000 of these four-legged animals who on the surface appear cute as dogs—causing worry amongst neighbors with kids AND pets. It’s no secret that cats and even small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General

FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
