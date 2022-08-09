ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Stablecoin giants Circle, Tether back Ethereum’s ‘merge’—a bad sign for those pushing a hard fork

Issuers of the most popular stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to a pool of reserves like the U.S. dollar—came forward on Tuesday in support of the Ethereum “merge.”. The merge is a highly anticipated upgrade that will shift Ethereum from a so-called proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake one, and dramatically reduce its environmental impact.
CoinTelegraph

Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum

Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
cryptobriefing.com

Zipmex Restores Limited Ethereum Withdrawals

Zipmex has partially reopened user access to balances, allowing users to withdraw 0.08 ETH as of today. Users of the exchange will also be able to withdraw 0.0045 BTC beginning next week on August 16. In spite of today's low withdrawal limits, Zipmex says it is working toward a complete...
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
blockworks.co

SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process

Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
cryptoslate.com

Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address

(Article updated at 10:30 PM Eastern Time to note new details that this might not be a new purchase) A mysterious investor supposedly spent or transferred over $3 billion, or nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10, making a new wallet one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. Community assessments of the wallet activity suggest that the new wallet could be an old player just moving funds.
CoinTelegraph

Interlay launches trustless BTC stablecoin bridge on Polkadot

Interlay, a London-based blockchain firm, launched a Bitcoin (BTC)-based cross-chain bridge on Polkadot (DOT). Named interBTC (iBTC), the bridge allows the use of Bitcoin on non-native blockchains for decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-chain transfers and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), among others. interBTC operates as a BTC-backed stablecoin, secured by a decentralized network...
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset

An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
CoinDesk

Iran Places First Crypto-Funded Import Order, Worth $10M: Report

Iran registered its first import order to be paid in crypto since the government, strapped for foreign currencies due to sanctions, amended digital assets legislation to allow locally mined cryptocurrencies to be used for purchases. The order is valued at $10 million, the Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday. The report...
blockworks.co

MakerDAO Co-founder Plans To ‘Yolo USDC Into ETH’

MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions. MakerDAO is weighing a Hail Mary move to replace what backs its decentralized stablecoin DAI. Following the US Treasury’s sanctioning of crypto mixer Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen wants to uproot USDC from the protocol’s massive...
