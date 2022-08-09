ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
The Independent

Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks

Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
Issey Miyake
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
The Spun

Look: Favorite Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympic athletes over the years. Former United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in pretty epic fashion. Vonn joined the special list of "Body Paint" athletes for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Some of Vonn's...
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit

The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Page Six

The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new diamond ring

Get that Markle sparkle and support a good cause, too. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings during her trip to New York this week — as well as at last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games in April — and it turns out the piece has a special meaning that ties into the spirit of women’s empowerment in sports.
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
thezoereport.com

Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing Graphic Print Dress This Summer

Amal Clooney, an expert in effortless dressing, just proved once again that she understands the fashion assignment and isn’t afraid to experiment within the bounds of her signature style. So far this summer, Clooney’s love for graphic print dresses is noticeably apparent — at least for her fans who keep up with her street style. The fun choice signifies a break from her usual, more minimalist approach to getting dressed but toed the line between easygoing and elegant.
