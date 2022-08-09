ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City motorcycle club raising money for funeral assistance team

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHxtM_0hAJC2Ie00

About 20 members of Shepherds Motorcycle Club left the Cass County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office before sunrise Tuesday morning to begin a five-day fundraising ride called the Long Road Home .

The ride benefits the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team . Volunteers run the nonprofit, which helps organize and plan funerals for Missouri police officers killed in the line of duty.

Most recently, the nonprofit coordinated the funeral and procession for North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez last month. Throughout 2022, the team has planned seven funerals. Organizers say it costs about $5,000 to mobilize the team for each funeral.

“It’s stressful, it’s tough, you’re dealing with death over and over again,” explained Les Kerr with the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team. “At the end of that, it’s just a huge relief when you’ve done everything you can do to ensure that hero is honored.”

Members of Shepherds are asking the public to donate to their ride. A local business pledged to match up to $10,000 worth of donations. Most members of the motorcycle club are military, law enforcement, or firefighters so the funeral assistance nonprofit is near and dear.

“Every single thing the [funeral assistance team] does is 100 percent free to the family [of the fallen officer]. All the people who volunteer do not get paid, so all the funds that get raised help assist the team,” explained Bill Talley, a member of both Shepherds and the funeral assistance team.

The club will ride to Tail of the Dragon, a winding road near the North Carolina-Tennessee border and return to Kansas City Sunday.

To donate the cause, visit Shepherds Facebook page for links to its PayPal, Venmo and other funding mechanisms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
North Carolina State
County
Cass County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Society
State
Tennessee State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
ksgf.com

Body Found in Missouri River

(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Volunteers#Charity#Shepherds Motorcycle Club#Sheriff S Office
plattecountylandmark.com

New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County

Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy