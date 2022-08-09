Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Batesville Council approves updates to land use portion of city ordinance book
— Batesville City Council this week passed an ordinance updating the land usage portion of the city ordinance manual. The vote concludes a lengthy process to update the code and create necessary changes. Mayor Mike Bettice says it didn’t involve just a few pages. “We’ve been trying to do...
WRBI Radio
Batesville leaders taking comments on whether or not to dissolve city court
— Batesville City Council wants to hear from residents about whether operating the city court is still viable. There have been discussions about a possible dissolution, which legally can only take place the year before municipal elections. Those will take place next November. City Judge John Kellerman gave his thoughts...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Democrats Chairman Selected for Emerging Leaders Project
Dylan Liddle is one of 28 Hoosiers selected to participate. Dylan Liddle. File photo. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Chairman of Dearborn County Democrats has been selected by the Emerging Leaders Project to be involved in the 2022-23 trainings. Dylan Liddle was selected to be one of 28 participants...
WRBI Radio
Tax abatement granted for restoration of historic Greensburg church
Greensburg, IN — Greensburg City Council on Tuesday night approved a five-year tax abatement for Heritage Hill Events, LLC. Evan Manship and his wife, the former Emily Oesterling, plan to redevelop the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church (pictured) on East Street into an event center. “Obviously, weddings will...
WRBI Radio
OCOF conducting transportation needs assessment survey
— One Community One Family (OCOF) is partnering with the Center for Collaborative Systems Change at Indiana University to conduct research on Southeastern Indiana’s transportation needs. They are asking the public to participate in a short, voluntary survey to get opinions on transportation options and barriers in Ripley, Franklin,...
WRBI Radio
Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation awards Educator Grants
Dearborn County, IN — The Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation (DCRTF) has awarded seven grants to 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. DCRTF received help funding the grants from the Betty McLaughlin Endowment, Civista Bank, Huff Realty, the Knights of Columbus, and Maxwell Construction. The funds will support teachers...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Announces Street Closures for Fire Truck Pull
The Fire Truck Pull to benefit Special Olympics Indiana takes place Saturday at Civic Park. The Lawrenceburg Tigers at the 2021 Fire Truck Pull. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Street closures will be in place Saturday in downtown Lawrenceburg for the Special Olympics Indiana Fire...
WRBI Radio
Overnight restrictions planned on I-74 in Ripley County for beam setting
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to set beams next week at the County Road 600 East bridge over I-74 in Ripley County, as part of a superstructure replacement project that began last month. Overnight rolling slow-downs are planned to begin at the bridge near Mile...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
thexunewswire.com
7901 S. State Route 48
Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
wamwamfm.com
Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics
A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
WRBI Radio
Tammy Ann Lock, 54
Tammy Ann Lock, 54, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammy was born on Monday, July 15, 1968 in Dearborn County, Indiana; daughter of Charles and Cathy (nee’ Grammer) Lock. She was an outdoor person who loved camping. She also enjoyed crafting.
WRBI Radio
203 South Mulberry Street – Batesville
Directions: on the corner of Mulberry and Catherine streets.
ripleynews.com
9 puppies ‘ditched’ at Humane Society’s gate
Recently, it was “good fortune” that an alert shelter staff member at the Ripley County Humane Society noticed that there were puppies which had been dumped/abandoned at the shelter gate. Not only was it hot and humid, but these tiny puppies, estimated to be about five to six...
WRBI Radio
David W. Bell – 79 – Westport
David W. Bell, 79, of Westport, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Indianapolis, the son of. William A. and Frances (Walker) Bell. He was born at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove and has been a Decatur County resident for the majority of his life. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in 1962. David retired from Cummins Engine Company in 1996 after 33 years of service and had worked for the Agency on Aging for 14 years. He was a member of the Westport Wesleyan Church for many years. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, working in the yard and spending time with his family. He married Donna Mae Bishop in Rodney on June 22, 1963 and she survives. Other survivors include his children, Gregory W. (Lizette) Bell of Westport; Maria D. Bell of Westport and Andy (Andrea) Bell of Greensburg; his sisters, Carolyn Sue (Jack) Lucas, Nancy Jane (Ben) Giroud and Kathy Reed all of Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Nancy Bell; step-mother, Mary Bell; brother, Timothy L. Bell; grandson, Derek G. McNicholas and great granddaughter, Ahmaria Brook Ruiz. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 with Pastor Perry Cook officiating at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at Rodney Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
Richard “Dick” Ungerbuehler, 88, Dillsboro
Richard “Dick” Ungerbuehler, 88, of Dillsboro passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. Dick was born on Tuesday, June 19, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio; son of Lester and Marie (nee’ Smith) Ungerbuehler. Dick married his loving wife, Birdie Huffman, on March 12, 1966 and she preceded him in death on August 2, 2013. Dick was employed by Fernald for 15 years and was a Rumpke container service driver for 21 years. He was an outdoors man and an NRA member who enjoyed hunting, feeding birds, mowing the lawn, farming, and loved working on the farm. He was an avid reader of Western books and watching western TV shows. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family and going to the children and grandchildren’s sporting events.
WRBI Radio
Mr. Ronnie Howard Proctor Sr.
Mr. Ronnie Howard Proctor Sr., age 65, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on December 4, 1956 in Carrollton, Kentucky. He was raised in Warsaw, Kentucky and was the son of the late Victor Hayes and Marie Sarah Essie Bell (Beach) Proctor. Ronnie attended Gallatin Count High School and graduated in 1992. In 1980, Ronnie met the love of his life Nickee Scudder. Ronnie was united in marriage on June 11, 1994 to Nicola Sue “Nickee” Scudder in Warsaw. Kentucky. Ronnie and Nickee shared 23 years together until she passed away on April 9, 2003. Ronnie was a self-employed mechanic for several years. He was employed for American Racing in Warsaw, Kentucky for one year. He was also a former security guard for LG&E Power Plant in Trimble County, Kentucky and was employed for Richardson’s in Vevay, Indiana for several years. Ronnie was a member of the Valley Christian Church in Carrollton, Kentucky. He enjoyed mechanics, fishing, attending yard sales auctions and car shows, as well as, cruising around and playing cards. Most of all, Ronnie enjoyed being around his family. Ronnie passed away at 12:26 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence.
