David W. Bell, 79, of Westport, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1943 in Indianapolis, the son of. William A. and Frances (Walker) Bell. He was born at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove and has been a Decatur County resident for the majority of his life. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in 1962. David retired from Cummins Engine Company in 1996 after 33 years of service and had worked for the Agency on Aging for 14 years. He was a member of the Westport Wesleyan Church for many years. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, working in the yard and spending time with his family. He married Donna Mae Bishop in Rodney on June 22, 1963 and she survives. Other survivors include his children, Gregory W. (Lizette) Bell of Westport; Maria D. Bell of Westport and Andy (Andrea) Bell of Greensburg; his sisters, Carolyn Sue (Jack) Lucas, Nancy Jane (Ben) Giroud and Kathy Reed all of Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Nancy Bell; step-mother, Mary Bell; brother, Timothy L. Bell; grandson, Derek G. McNicholas and great granddaughter, Ahmaria Brook Ruiz. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 with Pastor Perry Cook officiating at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at Rodney Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

WESTPORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO