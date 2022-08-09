Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Texans Coach Confident In Rookie OL Green
Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop expressed his confidence in the eventual success of rookie guard Kenyon Green.
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical
The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
NFL World Reacts The Dolphins, Texans Trade News
A trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans was about to happen until it didn't. The Dolphins were going to send tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans but it fell through after Shaheen failed his physical. He'll now have to stay in Miami. Shaheen was set to be...
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
NFL
Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins
Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Houston Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Miami Dolphins. Despite not missing any time in Miami's training camp, Shaheen's failed physical reportedly was flagged by his knee, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
Texans Beef Up Their O-Line With TE Adam Shaheen
As the 2022 NFL preseason heats up, we can expect to see teams making big trades to try to finalize their rosters. The Texans joined that fray yesterday , acquiring TE Adam Shaheen and a 7th-round 2023 draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins received a 6th-round 2023 draft pick.
Trey Lance, Jameis Winston highlight NFC QBs under pressure list | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho shares his four NFC Quarterbacks under the most pressure heading into the 2022 NFL season. Acho nominates the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston out of the NFC South, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins out of the NFC North, San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance out of the NFC West and finally Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.
Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back
The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
Bears Wide Receiver Reportedly Undergoing Surgery This Morning
Just last month, the Chicago Bears acquired former first-round pick N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England Patriots. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on Thursday morning, Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery after suffering a recent high-ankle sprain and will be out for around eight weeks.
Texans QB Will Reportedly Miss Preseason Opener After Positive Test
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen missed practice tonight after testing positive for COVID-19, per FOX26's Mark Berman. As a result, Allen will miss the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Earlier tonight, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Allen was not at practice due to "personal reasons" and would not be playing Saturday.
Dolphins, Texans Reportedly Agree To Minor Trade
The NFL offseason is always moving and the Dolphins and Texans kept the transactions going on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder. The move, albeit minor, allows Miami to improve...
