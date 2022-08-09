Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Serena Williams said her daughter only spent one 24-hour period away from her in 5 years
"I'm also an incredibly hands-on mother. My husband will tell you I am too hands-on," Serena Williams said in an interview with Vogue.
Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover
In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Serena Williams Graces the Cover of Vogue’s September Issue With Daughter Olympia
A mother-daughter moment! Serena Williams graced the cover of Vogue's September issue with her daughter, Olympia, by her side. The star athlete, 40, looked breathtaking as she posed barefoot on a beach, wearing a sky blue Balenciaga gown and jewelry from Bulgari. Behind Williams stood Olympia, 4, who held up the train of her mother's […]
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Trying To Have Another Child’ With Husband Alexis Ohanian!
SSerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian want to expand their family!. In the same first-person essay that revealed her plans to retire from tennis, Williams also shared her hopes to welcome a second child in the upcoming future. "In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another...
Serena Williams, who just announced her retirement, was the 2nd-highest paid female athlete last year and has earned more than $94 million in prize money in her career
Serena Williams said she plans to focus on her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and her family after retiring.
See Serena Williams’ cutest moments with her daughter, Olympia
Serena Williams is a proud mom of one to her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. On Sept. 1, 2017, the tennis star and the Reddit founder welcomed their daughter into the world. (Olympia's birthday makes her a Virgo, if you're curious). When she was born, her father said in an Instagram post that she was already acting like her "mama’s perfect sidekick."
‘Greatest player’: Billie Jean King leads tennis tributes to Serena Williams
Billie Jean King, the former women’s world No 1, has led tributes within tennis to Serena Williams, describing her as the sport’s “greatest player” following the 23-time grand slam singles champion’s announcement that she is retiring. In a column for Vogue, the 40-year-old Williams described...
Serena Williams hints at retirement, says she's "evolving away from tennis"
Serena Williams appears to be getting ready to step off of professional tennis courts for good. The legendary athlete, who's won countless titles — including 23 Grand Slams — over a playing career that has spanned nearly three decades, suggested that she intends to retire after the upcoming U.S. Open in a Vogue essay published on Tuesday.Williams, 40, is currently playing in the Canadian Open, where she claimed her first singles victory in slightly more than a year earlier this week, and where she'll return to play another match on Wednesday. While continuing to face the world's top athletes in tournaments like...
Tennis-Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn't help, says Serena
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thinking too much about the elusive 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record did not help Serena Williams' quest, the American great admits as she prepares to hang up her racket after a sparkling career.
A look at Serena Williams’ career earnings following announcement that her career is winding down
Tennis great Serena Williams suggested Monday that the upcoming 2022 U.S. Open could be her last tournament, as she turns her focus to growing her family and business. Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player in the history of the sport, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Margaret Court who sits in first place with 24 titles.
Serena Williams 'Hates' That She's Retiring & She Had To Choose Between 'Tennis & A Family'
Serena Williams, one of the greatest women's tennis players in history, says she's just about ready to retire from the sport after a 27-year-long career and 23 grand slam singles titles. The 40-year-old revealed that she will be saying "farewell" to tennis in a lengthy interview with Vogue, which was...
Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Decision To Step Away From Tennis
The story of Serena Williams and her sister Venus getting into tennis as girls, while their father hustled to make them into great tennis players was made into the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard." One of the producers of the film was Isha Price — the older half-sister to Serena and Venus. She told NPR "Serena is hands down the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], she's the best that has ever done it. But even she said historically that doesn't happen without Venus, that there had to be somebody to bust that door open."
Serena Williams’ legacy was powered by tennis – but her influence on Black girls and women was just as profound
When Serena Williams retires from tennis — whether it’s after the upcoming U.S. Open or sometime later — she will leave a legacy as the most dominant and influential women’s player in the game’s history. Over more than two decades, Serena, who will be 41...
