Billy Penn Review: Wawa’s Shore Tea Hard Seltzer has Wide Appeal

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5Mi0_0hAJBi3a00
Image via Wawa.

Wawa’s new peach-flavored hard tea product, Shore Tea, will appeal to craft beer fans for its rich flavor, to hard seltzer fans for the fact that it’s not beer, and to iced tea fans for its childhood-favored flavors, writes  Danya Henninger for BillyPenn.  

Wawa partnered with Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, a limited edition beverage sold in 12 oz. cans.

The product ties in well to the fact that Wawa offers almost two dozen house-branded iced tea drinks. The non-alcoholic peach is a customer favorite.

Craft beer entered Wawa’s consciousness in 2018 with its coffee stout released with Delaware County’s 2SP Brewing. More coffee beers followed.

It jumped into summer mode last year with a strawberry shandy, a beer mixed with lemonade.

Now Shore Tea gives us a popular hard seltzer.

Hard seltzers make up about 20% of the U.S. beer market. Hard teas are a subcategory favorite in Philadelphia, which consumes more Twisted Tea Light than any other city in the U.S.

Shore Tea is full-bodied but not heavy. It’s lightly carbonated and more refreshing than drinking beer.  It is nearly identical to the regular Wawa Peach Iced Tea, except it has alcohol.

Read more of the Shore Tea review at Billy Penn.

Comments / 0

Her 1st Novel at 70 Is All About Rum Raisin and Romance

Harriet Fry, a 1995 alumna of Neumann University, decided it was time to try her hand at fiction writing. After decades of writing non-fiction, Harriet Fry started with a fictional short story that soon took on a life of its own, culminating in the novel Rum Raisin Rendezvous, about a breezy summer romance set in Miami.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
