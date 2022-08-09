ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Midwest region's gas prices plummet 18 cents

By Karim Noorani
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxh4A_0hAJBhAr00

Regional gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week and reached an average of $3.85 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Midwest region has fallen about 75 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have ranged between $3.00 on Aug. 23, 2021, and $4.97 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was $3.06 per gallon, representing a 26% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $4.04, making prices in the Midwest region about 4.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the eighth consecutive week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here's Where Gas Prices Are Dropping Back Under $4 a Gallon

Gas prices are finally falling back to earth — and drivers in many parts of the country are back to paying less than $4 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is now $4.52, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents less than a week ago and 50 cents less than the all-time high of $5.02 when prices peaked in mid-June. Nationally, gas prices have been creeping lower for more than a month straight.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Here's why gas prices are sinking

Prices at the pump continue to sink, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown.The national average for regular gasoline dropped three cents to $4.16 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. That marks the 50th consecutive day of falling prices.Even in California, the average has now gone down to $5.564 per gallon.Gas prices have tumbled by 86 cents since hitting a record average high of $5.02 on June 14. Over the past month alone the national average is down by 65 cents.Nineteen states have average gas prices below $4, including Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to AAA.The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

U.S. gas prices fall below $4 for the first time in months

The average price of gas in the United States fell below $4 per gallon Thursday for the first time in months, according to the AAA, offering some respite to drivers. At $3.99, the price is the lowest it’s been since early March. Gasoline prices surged to a record high...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Midwest#Eia
Travel + Leisure

Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices

Airfare and gas prices both dropped in July, allowing travelers to get more bang for their buck on end-of-summer vacations. Airline fares, which spiked in the spring and early summer, dropped 9.6% from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. When adjusted for seasonality, the prices still dropped 7.8%.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Fall to $3.99, Reaching March Lows

Gasoline prices continued their decline falling to $3.99 on Aug. 9 and meeting the lows in March -- but market analysts say drivers aren't yet out of the woods. The latest figures mark the 55th consecutive day of declines. giving drivers a break as high inflation rates have pummeled their budgets.
TRAFFIC
nationalinterest.org

Mixed Blessing: Shrinking Demand for Gas Drives Down Prices

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand dropped from 9.25 million b/d to 8.54 million b/d last week. For nearly two months now, long-frustrated American motorists have been on the receiving end of much-needed relief at the pump. According to AAA data, the average national...
TRAFFIC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona

For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are  at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy