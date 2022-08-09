The Show Shares the Life Lessons They Learned in 2022
2022 is already halfway over and there's been a lot of life lessons in the year. With the school year starting for kids across the country, The Bobby Bones Show decided to share some pieces of advice they would tell students from things they learned in 2022.
- Bobby learned the importance of magnesium.
- Amy learned that 2 things can be true at the same time, sometimes more than 1 thing is right.
- Eddie learned it's important sometimes to say less and walk away.
- Lunchbox learned to never let the haters stop you from doing whatever makes you happy.
- Morgan learned to focus on the present day, because time passes by really fast.
- Raymundo learned that it only takes about 3 months to pull a credit score up.
