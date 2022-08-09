ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Show Shares the Life Lessons They Learned in 2022

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfvQX_0hAJBddx00

2022 is already halfway over and there's been a lot of life lessons in the year. With the school year starting for kids across the country, The Bobby Bones Show decided to share some pieces of advice they would tell students from things they learned in 2022.

  • Bobby learned the importance of magnesium.
  • Amy learned that 2 things can be true at the same time, sometimes more than 1 thing is right.
  • Eddie learned it's important sometimes to say less and walk away.
  • Lunchbox learned to never let the haters stop you from doing whatever makes you happy.
  • Morgan learned to focus on the present day, because time passes by really fast.
  • Raymundo learned that it only takes about 3 months to pull a credit score up.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#Lunchbox
Us Weekly

Jonathan Scott Talks About Becoming an ‘Insta-Dad’ to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids: ‘One Big Happy Family’

All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Daily South

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident

Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC News

Cheryl Burke gets candid about sobriety struggles, divorce: 'I always will be a work in progress'

Cheryl Burke is getting candid about her struggles with sobriety and being a "work in progress." The "Dancing with the Stars" pro recently said on her podcast, "Burke in the Game," that drinking has "definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal." On Wednesday, she opened up to "Good Morning America" about finding it difficult to maintain her four years of sobriety.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady A 2022 Tour CANCELED: Charles Kelley’s Next Move in Life Revealed

Many fans are already anticipating Lady A to perform in different cities across the United States but it seems like it won't be happening anymore as the band has announced devastating news to their supporters regarding their vocalist Charles Kelley. According to a statement obtained by Variety, the trio confirmed...
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy