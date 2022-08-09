ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $510 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $18.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.64 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYY

