Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $510 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $18.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.64 billion.

