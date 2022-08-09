ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This Skyrim bard magic mod lets you use your Spice Girls collection to smite enemies

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Winterhold College agrees that Scary Spice is the most magically potent vocalist by far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GBKN_0hAJBUeI00
(Image credit: JoCat105)

If you ask me, videogames peaked as a medium when Hideo Kojima let us arrive on the battlefield to the tune of the Spice Girls (opens in new tab). Ever since then, I've been on the hunt for the raw, animal high that occurs when a game lets me dispense swift justice and sick beats simultaneously. Bard Magic Overhaul for Skyrim Special Edition (opens in new tab) from Monitor144 might be exactly what I'm looking for.

It works like this: in place of Skyrim's traditional spellcasting system, which saw you cast spells by waving your hands around like some kind of uncouth hedge witch, this mod makes it so that all your spells are cast by playing one of Skyrim's many lutes. Chucking a fireball, summoning a daedra, it's all accompanied by either a quick strum or a full song on the lute. The best part, though, is that you can upload your own custom music. Spice World, here I come.

All you need to start casting spells from the school of rock is a point in the Allure perk in the Speech tree and a folder full of .wav files. The mod will play different audio depending on the length of the spell: a quick fireball might announce itself with an Amen Break, but if you're casting a long stream of lightning at someone, you could plausibly accompany it with the entirety of Total Eclipse of the Heart.

It's even compatible with some of the meatier mods on our very own list of the best Skyrim mods (opens in new tab) around. Apocalypse—a mod from our list that adds 155 new spells to the game—is totally compatible with Bard Magic Overhaul's melodic modifications, as are popular perk mods like Ordinator (opens in new tab) and Adamant (opens in new tab).

It's a neat idea, and one I'm surprised we don't see more of across all kinds of games. Adding your own music into a game world creates a rich vein of potential comedy, especially when it's blaring from an attack helicopter or providing a soundtrack for an eldritch summoning ritual. Then again, I suppose modders are a bit busy doing the important work of turning all the dragons into Ohio (opens in new tab).

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide

Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
PC Gamer

Hard West 2 review

Just about anything can be made better by the addition of the supernatural. Pirates of the Caribbean exploited a winning formula with its ghostly buccaneers, Stranger Things puts the demons in D&D, and Hard West has hit a home run with its tales of the weird wild west. An XCOM-like tactics game, except when it isn’t, Hard West 2 brings some up-to-date ideas to the poker table.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's every doctrine you can unlock in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb doctrines let you influence your followers (opens in new tab) in different ways, and you can build your Cult around these hard and fast rules—you are a cult leader, after all.. If you're planning on going on long Crusades, for example, enacting the doctrine that stops your followers from getting hungry for three days will be a solid choice. Likewise, the Murder Follower option gives you a simple—yet harsh—solution if one of your flock decides to dissent.
RELIGION
Digital Trends

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: best accessories for each class

Games let us do a multitude of things we never would, or could, do in real life. JRPGs in particular let us live out fantastical adventures, cast magic, travel across majestic landscapes, and even care about what we’re wearing. Gear of all forms has become a staple of RPGs as a whole, though they don’t always actually impact your character’s appearance. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can, in fact, change what outfits your characters wear, but that won’t impact their stats. Accessories are what you’re looking for when trying to add some buffs to your party.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
CNET

Free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update Adds New Monsters, Quests and More

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is receiving its first free update on Aug. 10, developer Capcom has announced. The update will introduce a variety of new content to the expansion, including four new monster variants to hunt: Lucent Nargacuga, Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian and Seething Bazelgeuse. Not only are these monsters...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These Cult of the Lamb beginner tips will help you build your flock

These Cult of the Lamb (opens in new tab) beginner tips will set you on the right(eous) path as you begin conquering the Lands of the Old Faith. The actual trial isn't the Crusading, however—you'll need to deal with your followers (opens in new tab) to keep them in line and working in harmony as you build your Cult from the ground up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Bard#Smite#Mods#Video Game#Winterhold College#Spice World#Speech
ClutchPoints

Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins

Both Sonic The Hedgehog and Knuckles The Echidna are making their return to Fall Guys’ item shop. This time around a brand new set of character skins from the Sonic universe will also be making their debut.  According to an official post from Fall Guys on Twitter, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, and Super Sonic are coming […] The post Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here are 5 games you should grab in Fanatical's summer sale

Thousands of games are discounted, but here are some of our favourites. Fanatical's summer sale (opens in new tab) is currently underway, and with it comes a deluge of deals, discounts, and, uh, d'flash sales. If you feel like your backlog could stand to be a little deeper, you can head over to Fanatical's site and gorge yourself on cheap games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy is a messy Genshin Impact with few ideas of its own

The most charitable way I could describe Tower of Fantasy's relationship to Genshin Impact would be "inspired." It's so deeply inspired by Hoyoverse's anime character action game that it would be easy to shrug it off as one of the many mobile clones you see show up in ads trying to convince you they're where the real players are at. Its uncanny resemblance to Genshin is the hardest thing to get over in its opening hours, kind of like trying to get over how much Genshin felt like Breath of the Wild when it came out. But if you can grimace through it and restrain your cynicism, the MMO-like systems it introduces could be what sets it apart.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Path of Exile's next quarterly expansion offers an early taste of the endgame

Lake of Kalandra will let players reflect on battles that were, battles that are, and some battles that have not yet come to pass. One of the great things about Path of Exile is its enormous, incredibly customizable endgame, the Atlas of Worlds. Taking every piece of the main game, past seasonal expansions, and more, throwing them into a blender and serving it up like some kind of never-ending Content Smoothie. The only problem is you've got to complete PoE's surprisingly extensive story campaign first, a feat many players still haven't achieved. The upcoming Lake of Kalandra expansion looks to give players an early peek at endgame action from the start.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy